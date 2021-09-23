Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021
News

Scotland records highest number of Covid deaths in eight months, with five in north-east

By Craig Munro
September 23, 2021, 4:42 pm
The number of people in hospitals in Covid appears to be on the decline. Picture by Steve Brown
The number of people in hospitals in Covid appears to be on the decline. Picture by Steve Brown

The number of people in Scotland who have died with Covid in a single day has reached its highest point for almost eight months, according to the latest figures from the Scottish Government.

There were 37 new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, six more than yesterday and the highest number since 47 were reported on February 22.

Of those 37 deaths, two were of people in the Aberdeen City area and three were in Aberdeenshire.

The individual parts of Scotland that recorded the most were Dundee, with five, and Glasgow, with seven.

Elsewhere in the statistics, however, there were signs that the worst of the current wave of coronavirus is beginning to pass.

There were 86 people across Scotland being treated in intensive care units with Covid, down from a peak of 100 just four days ago, while the total number in hospital has fallen by 19 since yesterday.

Yesterday, 61 people were in NHS Grampian hospitals with the virus, down one from the day before, and 10 of them were in the ICU, up one from the day before.

Case numbers jump up

In the past day, more than 4,000 new cases were recorded for the first time since last Saturday, with 4,024 across the country.

NHS Grampian had the fourth-highest number of new cases in Scotland with 420, while NHS Highland reported 154.

The Western Isles reported six, Shetland reported two and there was a single new case recorded in Orkney.

Meanwhile, there were 2,821 first doses of the vaccine distributed yesterday, while 2,521 people were given their second dose.

