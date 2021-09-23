Scotland records highest number of Covid deaths in eight months, with five in north-east

The number of people in Scotland who have died with Covid in a single day has reached its highest point for almost eight months, according to the latest figures from the Scottish Government.

There were 37 new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, six more than yesterday and the highest number since 47 were reported on February 22.

Of those 37 deaths, two were of people in the Aberdeen City area and three were in Aberdeenshire.

The individual parts of Scotland that recorded the most were Dundee, with five, and Glasgow, with seven.

Elsewhere in the statistics, however, there were signs that the worst of the current wave of coronavirus is beginning to pass.

There were 86 people across Scotland being treated in intensive care units with Covid, down from a peak of 100 just four days ago, while the total number in hospital has fallen by 19 since yesterday.

Yesterday, 61 people were in NHS Grampian hospitals with the virus, down one from the day before, and 10 of them were in the ICU, up one from the day before.

Case numbers jump up

In the past day, more than 4,000 new cases were recorded for the first time since last Saturday, with 4,024 across the country.

NHS Grampian had the fourth-highest number of new cases in Scotland with 420, while NHS Highland reported 154.

The Western Isles reported six, Shetland reported two and there was a single new case recorded in Orkney.

Meanwhile, there were 2,821 first doses of the vaccine distributed yesterday, while 2,521 people were given their second dose.