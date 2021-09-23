Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Covid vaccine passports: Scots human rights chief raises concerns over plan

By Alasdair Clark
September 23, 2021, 5:14 pm
Vaccine passports in Scotland
The scheme will roll out from October 1.

Plans by Nicola Sturgeon to introduce Covid vaccine passports in Scotland have prompted concerns from the Scottish Human Rights Commission.

The group has written to Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who is responsible for Scotland’s recovery from Covid, to ask for a full assessment of the human rights issues affected by the plan.

Vaccine passports will come into effect from October 1, with Scots required to provide proof they have been double vaccinated to access nightclubs and large events like football matches.

Further details on the plan were revealed by Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday, with the First Minister confirming under 18s will not be required to show proof of their vaccination status.

Call for assessment of impact of vaccine passports on human rights

The Scottish Human Rights Commission is urging the Scottish Government to set out how the vaccine passport scheme will comply with human rights requirements.

In particular, they say the Scottish Government should set out evidence to demonstrate that it meets the key human rights tests of necessity and proportionality.

This means governments to show their interference in people’s human rights are absolutely necessary to achieve their desired outcome – in this case using vaccine passports to protect public health.

Judith Robertson, chairwoman of the Scottish Human Rights Commission, is due to give evidence to the Scottish Parliament’s Covid-19 recovery committee on Thursday.

Where does Nicola Sturgeon want to introduce Covid vaccine passports? Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues Unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people in the audience Unseated outdoor live events with more than 4,000 people in the audience Any event which has more than 10,000 people in attendance.

Commenting ahead of her appearance, she said: “The Scottish Government has a duty to take reasonable steps to minimise the risk to life and protect health.

“However, the measures taken to do so must also comply with the UK’s, and in turn Scotland’s, human rights obligations.

“The commission is urging the Scottish Government to demonstrate compliance with human rights requirements, aligning its practice with its stated commitment to embed human rights across all areas of the government’s work.”

The Scottish Government says it is taking an “equality and human rights approach” to ensure the policy “does not inadvertently disadvantage any community”.

A spokesperson said: “Ministers have had considerable engagement with equality, human rights and children’s stakeholders, representing each of the protected characteristics in the Equality Act.

Government defends impact on human rights

“This includes the Equality and Human Rights Commission, Scottish Human Rights Commission, the Children and Young People’s Commissioner, Amnesty International, the Scottish Refugee Council, Age Scotland and more.

“Their views and evidence have been taken into account and reflected in our impact assessments – Equality Impact Assessment (EQIA) and Children’s Rights and Wellbeing Impact Assessment (CRWIA) – which we will publish alongside regulations in the coming days.

“In our view, a vaccine certification scheme is a proportionate measure, which can help us to reduce transmission risks and to encourage uptake of the vaccine, while keeping late night venues and large events open for business.

“This is a very limited scheme and we hope this will allow businesses to remain open and prevent any further restrictions as we head into autumn and winter.”

It comes after we revealed how staff at one of Scotland’s largest care operators had been dismissed after refusing to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Operator HC-One says that whilst 97% of staff have been vaccinated, those who have refused and who do not have an exemption on health grounds are being removed from their posts this week.

Mandatory Covid vaccines: Union warns of staffing shortage in care homes

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal