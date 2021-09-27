Scotland records lowest daily Covid cases for more than a month

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid is at its lowest since mid-August as cases across Scotland continue to gradually drop.

According to the latest statistics, there have been 2,069 new coronavirus cases reported in health boards across the country in the last 24 hours.

This is a decrease of 487 from yesterday and the lowest since August 17, when there was a total of 1,815 cases.

Although numbers remain relatively high compared to previous months when the country was under tougher restrictions, new cases have been on a steady decrease for the past four days.

As of yesterday, there are 1,023 people in hospital who have a recently-confirmed Covid diagnosis – 76 of whom are being treated in intensive care units.

One person in Aberdeen who had tested positive for the virus has died since yesterday. This is the only confirmed death across the country in the last 24 hours.

However, the government has advised that the data published today can be underestimated as registrar offices are generally closed at weekends.

It comes after Scotland recorded several days of record-high numbers of deaths across all regions last week, with Covid deaths reaching its highest point since February on Friday.

Regional breakdown

In the north-east, NHS Grampian has recorded 186 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, as 60 people remain in hospital for treatment after testing positive for Covid.

Data shows that from the newly reported cases, 69 have been in Aberdeen City, 95 in Aberdeenshire and 21 in Moray.

There are currently 10 people receiving intensive care treatment in hospitals across the north-east.

There have been no reported deaths in the Highlands and islands in the last 24 hours, and no patients being treated for the virus in intensive care units.

However, NHS Highland has recorded further 69 positive coronavirus cases since yesterday, and 20 people remain in hospital after testing positive for Covid.

There have been three new cases in Shetland, one in Orkney and seven in the Western Isles.

Vaccination roll-out

As of yesterday, 4,181,617 people in the country have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 3,829,881 have received their second dose.

It means nearly 76% of the Scottish population has now received their first jabs, while more than 70% have got both doses of the vaccine.

The Scottish Governement has also confirmed letters offering vaccination to children and young people who still haven’t received their jab will be sent out from today.

Drop-in clinics have been available to this age group for the last week and now scheduled appointments will also be issued to all those eligible.

The letters will contain an information leaflet, which all parents and carers should read with their children so they can make an informed decision about getting the vaccine.