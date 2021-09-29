Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021
Calls for new ScotRail timetable plans to be scrapped amid concerns about negative impact on passengers

By Denny Andonova
September 29, 2021, 11:47 am Updated: September 29, 2021, 12:55 pm
Aberdeen Train Station. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Rail workers have called for ScotRail proposals to reduce its services to be scrapped amid concerns this will have a negative impact on passengers.

The RMT union has condemned the company’s plans to slash hundreds of trains across the country, saying the revised timetable is “nothing short of a scandal”.

Under the proposed changes, ScotRail will operate a total of 2,100 services per day from May 2022, which is around 300 fewer from before the pandemic.

Passenger journeys have now risen to around 50% of their pre-Covid levels, but the company has insisted the new timetable is designed to accommodate future demand.

The union has previously hit out at the proposed timetable, saying it is a “transparent attempt to use the pandemic as a cover for cuts” and has nothing to do with passengers.

‘Changes would have negative impact on passengers’

A recent survey has revealed that an overwhelming majority of frontline rail workers believe that the changes would have a negative impact on passengers.

Out of nearly 400 ScotRail members who took part in the survey, 96% believe the cuts will affect passengers negatively, while 89% fear the changes will potentially discourage people from taking the train.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT’s frontline ScotRail members know first-hand that these proposed service cuts will be terrible for passengers and Scotland’s railway.

“Rather than rebuilding Scotland’s railway after the pandemic, these cuts will deter passengers from the rail network and push more people into cars.

“RMT is calling on the Scottish Government, which is managing the ScotRail franchise, to listen to this indisputable message from frontline rail workers that the cuts will push passengers away from the rail network, and to scrap the proposals to slash ScotRail services.”

Proposals ‘mockery’ of government targets

ScotRail claim that they have revised their services in response to passenger numbers, and to help reduce unnecessary emissions – while saving the taxpayer £30million-£40million a year.

The train company first brought in a reduced timetable when the country went into lockdown in March 2020 as passenger numbers plunged.

They say that prior the pandemic, there were “significantly more seats” being provided than required on a number of routes across the country – with many remaining empty for 77% of the distance that was travelled.

But the union has insisted that considering proposals to slash sustainable rail services as the country gears up to host the UN climate change conference COP26, is making a “mockery” of the government’s targets.

ScotRail insists new timetable reflects on passenger demand

A ScotRail spokesman, however, said the new timetable is the foundation of building a “greener, more sustainable” railway.

He said: “The pandemic has changed how people travel across all of Scotland and our services need to reflect that. That’s why we are now in the process of designing new timetables to accommodate future levels of passenger demand.

“These proposals offer more services than are running today and are a new foundation for us to build on as we continue to recover and build a greener, more sustainable railway.

“We are proposing a new, better performing timetable with focus on improved punctuality and reliability, which we know is a priority for our customers.

“Rail is already the most sustainable mode of public transport, contributing only one per cent of Scotland’s overall transport carbon emissions, so it’s important that everyone – management, staff, trade unions, suppliers, and government – works together to continue to modernise the railway so that it is fit for the future.”

