Alan Taylor: New image of missing Dundee man whose car was found at Glencoe

A new image of missing Dundee man Alan Taylor has been released – three weeks after he was last seen.

Police searching for the 57-year-old believe he may be in the Glencoe area after his car was found there.

A clearer photo of Mr Taylor (above) has now been issued, with police inquiries suggesting he may have been dressed in camouflage clothing when he went missing.

Car found in Three Sisters layby

Mr Taylor is described as around 5ft 7in and of slim build, with short greying hair and glasses.

He was last seen on Wednesday September 8 on South Tay Street, Dundee. He was reported missing on Tuesday September 21.

His car, a grey Fiat Punto with registration number TN07 OWK, was discovered in the Three Sisters layby.

Public appeal to trace missing man

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen Alan or knows of his whereabouts to get in touch.

“Also, anyone who was at The Three Sisters around September 9 and may have seen Alan is urged to contact police.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 1374 of September 21.”