Weekly Covid deaths in Scotland rise to highest level since February

By Alasdair Clark
September 29, 2021, 12:59 pm Updated: September 29, 2021, 1:06 pm
New data showed 165 deaths from Covid in Scotland last week.

Almost 11,000 people have now died in Scotland from Covid, with the number of deaths increasing to the highest level since February – even as the number of new cases fall.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows as of September 26 a total of 10,991 deaths have been registered where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

In the week leading up to September 26, a total of 165 deaths were linked to Covid in Scotland, an increase of 30 on the 135 deaths registered between September 13 and September 20.

The new data includes deaths where coronavirus was confirmed through a test, as well as those where it was suspected.

Highest number of weekly Covid deaths since February

Of the 165 new deaths, 28 were among people aged under 65 and a further 28 were among people aged 65 to 74.

There were 109 deaths in people aged 75 or over. NRS data also shows 76 deaths were among men and 89 among women.

The majority of deaths, 124, occurred in hospitals, while 21 were in care homes and 20 were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 165 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The majority of coronavirus deaths took place in hospitals across Scotland.

“This is 30 more deaths than last week, and represents the highest weekly total we have seen since late February.”

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,212, which is 205, or 20%, more than the five-year average.”

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pointed to a downward trend in new cases on Tuesday.

Nicola Sturgeon welcomes downward fall in new cases

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Nicola Sturgeon pointed to data showing the number of new cases in the last week had fallen by almost of fifth.

“The steepest falls have been in the 15 to 19 age group, and in the 20 to 24 age group,” she said.

Nicola Sturgeon welcomed the fall in cases on Tuesday.

“However there have been significant declines in all age groups.

“To put current case numbers in context, in the five weeks between August 2 and September 6, the increase in average daily cases was more than five-fold – from an average of 1,115 new cases a day, to 6,438.

“Since then, average daily cases have halved – to 3,119 new cases a day and numbers now are below the previous peak of early July.”

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

