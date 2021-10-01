Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
News

Met Office issues yellow warning for rain and strong winds in north and north-east

By Denny Andonova
October 1, 2021, 11:37 am Updated: October 1, 2021, 12:40 pm
The two weather warning are affecting most part of the north and north-east.

Rain and strong winds are expected to sweep through the north and north-east over the weekend, with two yellow warnings issued by the Met Office.

The first warning for heavy rain is affecting Aberdeenshire, Orkney and the most northern parts of the Highlands – including Wick, Thurso and John O’ Groats.

It will come into force at 4pm tomorrow and will last until 6am on Sunday.

Forecasters are warning the heavy showers may lead to localised flooding and cause disruption to transport services, with bus and train journeys expected to take longer than usual.

The first warning for heavy rain will come into effect at 4pm on Saturday.

Parts of the north have already been hit by severe weather today with operators of Nevis Range near Fort William having to shut the attraction due to strong winds reaching highs of 50 miles per hour.

The UK’s only mountain gondola was forced to close as Met Office forecasters warned residents in the Highlands and Western Isles to expect heavy, blustery showers with a risk of thunder and strong southwesterly winds.

‘Very strong’ winds to cause disruption on Sunday

Going towards the end of the weekend, “very strong” winds are expected to bring further disruption to travel mainly across coastal regions in north Scotland.

The second warning, which partially overlaps with the forecast of heavy rain, regards strong winds in the far north of Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, as well as Orkney and Shetland.

The second yellow warning for strong winds extends to Shetland.

It extends from midnight until 3pm on Sunday.

Similarly, some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely to occur, as some coastal routes are expected to be effected by sprays and large waves.

The Met Office has also warned the severe weather may affect power supply to homes across the affected areas.

Residents can stay up to date with the latest updates on flooding in the local area by visiting Sepa’s website.

