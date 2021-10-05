Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021
Opinion

Iain Maciver: Highland roads have been a disgrace for decades

By Iain Maciver
October 5, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: October 5, 2021, 5:05 pm
The A855 Portree to Staffin has been in bad condition for years (Photo: 4 season backpacking)

Facebook crashed on Monday, taking with it WhatsApp and Instagram, so the world began doing some dusting behind the computer instead of staring at it.

So many people flicked between watching TV on the box in the corner and not a computer screen, cooking a meal and even talking to other people in the house. Yay.

The outage put Mrs X so droll, she decided to go and get fish suppers – on a Monday. She came back empty-handed because she couldn’t find anywhere to park. Other households had a similar idea. Nothing else for it. We had to talk to each other.

When Mrs X and I have time on our hands, we dress up and pretend to be other people. Why do people guffaw and go nudge-nudge when I say that?

Anyway, having a bit of time to kill on Skye the other week, we put on tartan bunnets and pretended to be towrists, as we call them up here. We thought about hiring a campervan, driving slowly around the island, holding up ferry traffic to Harris and dumping rubbish by the roadside.

However, we just bought sea salt and fudge made in Dunvegan, gin made in Uig – for tasting at home sometime because it’s sober October – and some seaweed-infused beard wax made in Sconser. That last one was not for sharing with Mrs X. You probably wondered.

I now must grow a moustache, a goatee, shaggy eyebrows and stop trimming my sprouting ear and nose hair to discover how well it works. This time next year, I should have enough strands to wax so I can twiddle them pensively for an in-depth review.

Becoming a road villain

Taking the wheel of Mrs X’s Vauxhall Vivaro van, I set off from Kyleakin in our pretend sluggish motorhome, our RV or recreational vehicle, as Americans call them. RV? Yeah, road villains. I pretended to struggle in first gear up that steep hill before Sligachan.

Unlike a real holidaymaker, I let all sorts pass – arctics, tractors and even real campervans with bicycles on the back. Cycling in a Skye downpour? That’s no holiday.

A busy car park in Skye (Photo: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock)

Portree wasn’t busy. Plenty of parking. Parking is important in tourist destinations. Why were visitors avoiding sightseeing in the metropolis of the Misty Isle? We decided to head up to Staffin.

That A855 Portree to Staffin route is a busy road in the sunshiny months as it is the other artery on the east side if you do not wish to take the comparative autobahn that is the A87 to Uig. Yet it is a total disgrace.

Unlike Facebook, that road is unfit for purpose every day. Badly patched with a pitted surface, it has unmade passing places and unflagged posts in the road where it suddenly switches to single track. That causes violent swerves unnerving other drivers, local wildlife and passengers.

Highland Council is letting Skye down

Skye is a shop window for Scotland. Legendary, mist-shrouded peaks draw climbers, walkers, tourists, campers and every big city’s jaded masses. Having such a dire road is pitiful. What are the Skye councillors doing?

I remember the EU pumped a pile of cash into that road to get it upgraded 12 or 15 years ago. You cannot expect that help now, more’s the pity. You need to seriously pester these Invernessian mandarins to keep it maintained. They don’t care. They holiday in Dubrovnik, not Dunvegan.

Skye is a stunning place popular with tourists, meaning its roads take a beating (Photo: Sandy McCook)

Rough passing places and parking spaces were on the snagging list when the upgraded road was officially opened 10 years ago, that is in the photos. Still not been done.

Highland Council is letting itself down, letting the people of Skye down, and if it doesn’t do some work sharpish, it will let a lot of cars down where the tarmac is cracked by that bubbling bog. Parking is pretty important in a scenic area.

Parking back home in Stornoway is also difficult. On Cromwell Street the other day, I saw a guy stretched out in the gutter outside the Bank of Scotland.

Thinking he had overdone the bevvy, I peered down and asked if he was all right. He said: “Oh, yes, cove. I’m fine. I found a parking spot at last and I don’t want to lose it. I’ve sent the wife home to get the car.”

