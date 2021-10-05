Two men and a teen arrested following alleged two-week spree of thefts in rural Aberdeenshire

Two men and a teenager have been arrested in connection with a spate of thefts across Aberdeenshire.

Police received numerous reports of tools and agricultural equipment being taken from outbuildings and storage containers in areas including Alford, Banchoory and Fettercairn.

They occurred in a two-week period, between August 4-18.

Now police have confirmed two men, aged 40 and 22, and a 17-year-old boy are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Detective Constable Katy-Jo Reid said: “Rural crime is very much a priority for police and we would urge communities to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.

“Anyone wishing to seek advice in terms of crime prevention should contact their local police station.

“Details on how this can be done can be found on the Police Scotland website.”