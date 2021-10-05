Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Western Isles Covid tests being sent to Edinburgh due to technical fault

By Michelle Henderson
October 5, 2021, 4:35 pm Updated: October 5, 2021, 5:07 pm
NHS Western Isles officials have confirmed all PCR tests will be processed off the island in the coming days due to a fault with their Covid testing system at the Western Isles Hospital laboratory.

NHS Western Isles has announced there will be a delay in residents receiving their Covid test results due to technical issues.

Samples are being sent to Edinburgh for analysis due to a fault in the testing system at the Western Isles Hospital Laboratory – meaning there will be a 72-hour wait.

A spokesman from the health board apologised for the delay but insisted every effort was being made to come up with a temporary solution.

He said: “Whilst this was unavoidable, NHS Western Isles would like to apologise sincerely for the implications of this issue. In particular, it is likely and we anticipate that the timescale for all tests results to be returned will increase for a period to around 72 hours.

“NHS Western Isles is taking every possible action to resolve the issue with replacement equipment as quickly as possible.

“Unfortunately we are currently unable to confirm the length of time that the issue will take to resolve.”

For urgent hospital admissions, a separate system called Point of Care testing remains in place.

