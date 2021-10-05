£575,000 worth of road improvements to start on A90 and A92 near Stonehaven

Work to improve sections of the A90 and A92 near Stonehaven will begin on Friday.

The £575,000 improvements will address defects in the road surface on the northbound section of the A90 Dundee road where it connects to the A92 Aberdeen road, between Stonehaven and Westport.

It is hoped that road works will create a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

The project is expected to take five days and will begin on October 4.

To allow these works to be carried out in safe and efficient manner traffic management restrictions will be set up on the stretches.

Overnight and daytime lane closures will run from 7.30pm on October 8 until 7.30pm on October 9 – to allow for a contraflow traffic management system to be installed ahead of the project.

Contraflow traffic measures will then run from the Cowie Bridge to the Trout Fishery until October 13.

Within the scheme extents the A92 on-slip will be closed with signed diversion routes in place to guide motorists to their destination.

‘Motorists might experience some delays’

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £575,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90 and A92, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“Due to the nature of the works contraflow traffic management is necessary and motorists might experience some delays.

“We have planned for operations to take place consecutively where possible to complete the scheme as quickly as we can to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on both the A90 and A92.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained online.