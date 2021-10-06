Looking for October holiday tips? Thrill-seekers and explorers to benefit from new north-east sightseeing pass

A sightseeing pass covering the north-east will give residents and visitors discounted access to castles, museums and distilleries.

It means those living in or visiting Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Speyside, the Cairngorms, Highland Perthshire or Angus will benefit from a range of money saving offers on a number of tourist attractions.

And those behind the Northern HighLights Pass say its equally ideal for families during the October holidays or people visiting the north-east who wish the be guided on a roadtrip through its cultural, natural and built heritage.

The scheme has been designed with local, national and international visitors in mind and those behind it hope it encourages people to tour round north-east Scotland and sample some of what it has to offer – whether that be an educational day out or adrenaline-filled activities.

It also gives locals the opportunity to support independent businesses situated right on their doorsteps.

Some of the attractions include the Grampian Transport Museum, Haddo House, Kincardine Estate, Peterhead Prison Museum and discounts on Ride in Peace Adventures.

Hospitality venues such as Maryculter House is also included – giving people a discount on their afternoon teas.

How much does the pass cost?

The pass is valid for three months upon its first use and is priced at £20 for adults and £10 for children.

Pass holders will show their pass at participating businesses to redeem their discount. Only one visit per attraction will be permitted per pass.

In the coming months more attractions, hospitality providers and activity operators are expected to be included with the pass.

The initiative has been created by Aberdeenshire tourism business DeeTour and has been backed by leading tourism bodies VisitScotland and VisitAberdeenshire, along with Aberdeenshire Council and Visit Moray Speyside.

Co-director of DeeTour, Moira Gash, said: “The Northern HighLights Pass provides people with a new way to explore all that this large corner of north-east Scotland has to offer.

“With the October holidays on the horizon and families looking for cost-effective days out, the pass gives them the opportunity to get out and see some of the area’s sights, while saving money.

“Each pass is valid for three months, meaning that there is plenty of time for people to use it over a number of weekends to gain maximum value.

“It is a great way for people to support the local tourism sector, visiting attractions that are on their doorstep, or venturing a little further afield to enjoy activities as part of a day trip.

“The interactive map overview allows people to plan their own visits around the area based on their interests, while the discounts let budgets go that little bit further.”

To sign up for a digital or physical card, click here.