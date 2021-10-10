Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
CO2 shortage: Call for urgent talks as government support deadline looms

By Alasdair Clark
October 10, 2021, 5:00 am
The meat industry has warned a solution is required to the shortage of CO2

Scotland’s Rural Affairs Secretary has requested an urgent meeting with her counterparts in London over fears of CO2 shortages and the impact on food and drink producers.

Fears about supplies of CO2, or carbon dioxide, in the UK prompted a short-term deal between the government and CF Fertilisers to guarantee supplies.

Concerns about shortages arose after two fertilizer factories that produce the majority of the UK’s CO2 announced they would close.

The factories produce the gas as a by-product before it is used in the production of soft drinks and beer, as well as in food packaging to extend shelf life and to keep deliveries chilled.

Irn Bru Co2 shortage
Carbon dioxide is essential in the food and drink industry

CO2 is also needed to stun animals prior to slaughter, and the NHS uses it is as a coolant for medicines.

The UK Government announced a three-week deal to support American firm CF Fertilisers to restart production of the gas.

But as the deal period comes to an end, the Scottish Government has called for urgent talks to avert shortages.

Carbon dioxide silos
The government announced it would support the production of CO2 for three weeks

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said that despite the deal coming to an end the UK Government had not announced a contingency plan.

Ms Gougeon said a failure to secure supplies of the critical gas could have a significant impact on the agricultural sector and the wider food and drink industry.

The SNP minister added: “The failure of UK Ministers to address meaningfully the crisis for Scotland’s food and drink industry is unacceptable.

Government ‘needs to outline plans to save Scotland’s food and drink industry from further harm’

“I am also concerned that, even if CO2 supplies are secured, increased costs will be incurred which will be passed on to other parts of the supply chain at a time when it is vulnerable to price fluctuations.

“That simply cannot happen – businesses cannot afford to absorb these costs, and should not have to, given this crisis is entirely UK made.”

There are fears a shortage could lead to empty shelves

She called on the UK Government’s Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, George Eustice, to organise a joint meeting with ministers from devolved nations on the issue.

“He needs to outline the UK Government’s plans to save Scotland and the UK’s food and drink industry from further harm, particularly to secure alternative CO2 supplies.

“Most importantly, he needs to come up with a plan to support businesses through this crisis.”

‘Dwindling supplies’

It was reported the deal was costing the taxpayer millions, but Mr Eustice said the government was required to act over food shortage fears.

The British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) has also raised fears of shortages as the deadline for the short-term support nears.

They said several slaughterhouses were reporting “dwindling supplies” of CO2.

Alcohol producers rely on the gas

A spokesperson for the trade body told one newspaper they were “quite concerned” not to have had an update.

“We’re getting reports that our members are starting to run short of supplies again. Part of the problem has been the shortage of HGV drivers, but also that supplies are starting to run out again.

Talks ongoing for ‘market-based solution’

“At the moment we’re getting concerned that there hasn’t been a resolution reached. The knock-on effect is that we are now starting to run short of supplies of CO2 again, particularly in the pork sector.

“Obviously we’re concerned that this hasn’t been settled and we’re not getting any updates and we’re getting very close to the deadline,” they said.

Rural Affairs Minister, Mairi Gougeon.

A spokeswoman for the UK’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said talks were ongoing to develop a “market-based” solution.

“The CO2 industry is continuing to hold discussions and remains committed to doing whatever it takes to move to a sustainable market-based solution by the end of the three-week period.”

