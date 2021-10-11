Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A85 near Taynuilt remains closed for nearly 40 hours after ‘hit and run’

An Argyll road was closed for nearly 40 hours after a man died in a “hit and run” incident near Taynuilt.
By David Mackay
October 11, 2021, 11:42 am Updated: October 11, 2021, 5:59 pm
Police at the scene on the A85 Oban road near Taynuilt.

Officers were called to the A85 Oban to Perth road at about 1am on Sunday after a 61-year-old man was found at the roadside.

The route was only reopened at 4pm on Monday while specialist investigators worked at the scene at Kirkton to piece together what happened.

Police say initial inquiries suggest the man may have been struck by a vehicle travelling on the A85 between 12.30am and 1am on Sunday.

It is not known if it was travelling towards Oban or Crianlarich – but officers suspect it could have been damaged in the incident.

Lengthy diversion for motorists

The road closure means motorists have been forced to take a lengthy diversion route.

Traffic Scotland has estimated the alternative route adds about 85 miles to drivers travelling to Oban on the A85.

Motorists travelling west towards the coast are being rerouted onto the A819 Inverary road, A83 Lochgilphead road and the A816 Oban road.

Ferry operator CalMac delayed some sailings on Sunday morning to allow traffic extra time to reach the port in Oban.

However, crossings have since been running on schedule with motorists advised by Traffic Scotland to leave “plenty of extra time” for journeys.

Can you help police with clues?

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to establish how the man died on the A85.

Officers have been doing door-to-door inquiries and are checking public and private CCTV footage for clues.

Detective Inspector Scott Hamilton said: “It’s imperative we find out how this man has died. His family is devastated by what has happened.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who was on the A85 to contact us. Any small piece of information could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 0293 from October 10, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to stay anonymous.

