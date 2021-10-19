Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife man sentenced over racist George Floyd Snapchat post that sparked national fury

By Ciaran Shanks
October 19, 2021, 10:54 am Updated: October 19, 2021, 11:54 am

A Snapchat troll who mocked the murder of George Floyd has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Jordan McGhie sparked national fury after uploading a picture that showed him kneeling on a friend’s neck.

Jordan McGhie’s vile Snapchat post

The image was captioned: “George Floyd Challenge 2020. Raise awareness.”

McGhie, 27, previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to sharing the “grossly offensive, obscene or menacing” image on June 2 last year.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said on Tuesday: “I take a very dim view indeed of this offence.

“However, you have not offended for a number of years so you can, just, avoid a custodial sentence.”

‘Drunken gross stupidity’

Protesters at George Floyd Murder Trial with images of Mr Floyd on placards

The court was previously told how McGhie was forced to flee his home after the post went viral and prompted a public backlash.

Defence solicitor Katrina Clark said: “This was an act of drunken gross stupidity on his part.

“The sequence of events was that he had not even seen the video when he posted the image of him doing this with his friend.

“As a result of the reaction it provoked he then looked at the original video and immediately realised the seriousness of it and removed the post. It was removed within six minutes.”

‘Out your local racist’

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie explained revealed how a witness came across the post, which had also been uploaded to Facebook.

She told the court: “At around 7pm, the witness had been scrolling through their news feed and had come across the photo.

“This was accompanied by the status ‘out your local racist’.

“The photo showed the accused kneeling on another male’s neck imitating the recent death of George Floyd.”

McGhie, whose address is listed in court papers as Woodside Way, Glenrothes, admitted posting a racist and offensive image on social media at an address on Crossgate, Cupar on June 2 2020.

He admitted the offence was racially aggravated.

In July 2011, McGhie racially abused a 13-year-old boy during a bus journey in Fife.

Global protests

Mr Floyd’s death in May 2020 in America sparked global protests and vigils.

The unarmed-dad-of-two begged for his life and told police officers in Minneapolis he could not breathe as former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck on a road.

In April this year, Chauvin was found guilty of murdering the 46-year-old.

McGhie was ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work.

