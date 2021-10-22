Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COP26: Why we’re going on an electric road trip from John O’Groats to Glasgow

By Peter John Meiklem
October 22, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 22, 2021, 7:12 pm
The famous John O'Groats sign at the start of our COP26 road trip.

‘All politics is local,’ they say, and never more so than with the climate crisis and COP26 talks.

There are few issues that link world politics and local action more closely.

Lethal bush fires in Australia are bound to transport choices in Forfar.

And worse.

Near unimaginable living conditions in parts of the global south are linked with how someone in Pitlochry powers their central heating.

That is why world climate talks COP26 coming to Scotland for the first time offers a unique opportunity to talk about, and think about, climate issues in a new way.

 Journalist Kieran Beattie and Philippa Gerrard begin the  COP26 road trip in John O'Groats.
Journalists Kieran Beattie and Philippa Gerrard begin the COP26 road trip in John O’Groats.

Questions may remain about the likelihood of world leaders agreeing action that limits warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

But the COP26 conference coming to Glasgow has already focused minds across Scotland on climate issues.

Transport, energy, diet are all likely to change in the coming decades as Scottish Government works to deliver its promise to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2045.

Why are we driving hundreds of miles in an electric van on our COP26 road trip?

But what do people more than 300 miles from Glasgow, in John O’Groats say, think about the world picture?

And how ready are they to make the changes that will be required of them?

We wanted to find out.

So writers from the P&J and The Courier have come together for a COP26 inspired road trip through our respective communities to report on some of most pressing climate stories in our backyards.

But also to find out what people really think about the climate crisis on the eve of the talks.

We hope to learn more about how the climate emergency is shaping our communities.

To find out how the people who read our websites and newspapers feel about the growing emergency.

And to get an inkling on what they would tell the decision makers in Glasgow if they had the chance.

Our journalists will stop in cities, towns and villages in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perthshire.

Our journalists will be travelling in an electric van provided by community car club Co Wheels.

In that, we will get an inkling of how our electric vehicle infrastructure holds up to that challenge.

But more besides, we will capture a snapshot of the nation as people, readers and families grapple with what is likely to become the defining issue of our times.

