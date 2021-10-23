Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perthshire housing project tackles housing crisis and climate emergency

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 23, 2021, 8:00 am Updated: October 23, 2021, 8:22 am
Comrie Croft from above.

A new project has been launched in Perthshire in a bid to tackle a rural housing shortage and the climate emergency.

Comrie Croft, one of Scotland’s leading eco-tourism destinations, has proposed the zero-carbon housing, ahead of the upcoming United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

The Tomduie Clachan project will include nine modest homes, made from natural materials sourced locally.

The development, based on the traditional Scottish concept of clachans – a cluster of cottages – will be based at the croft to provide affordable housing for staff.

Comrie Croft
Comrie Croft from above.

Features of Tomduie include, a common house and laundry area, shared electric cars, renewable energy from small-scale hydro and solar power, and on-site food production.

A new community interest company, Tomduie Collective Housing CIC, has been established to enable householders to develop the clachan, and for joint management of the Clachan’s common resources.

Sketch of the new eco-village.
Designs for the new eco-housing initiative.

It is part of a national Smart cCachan project by Rural Housing Scotland, to provide affordable accommodation.

Tomduie Clachan is one of the pilot projects.

Andrew Donaldson, founder of Comrie Croft, said: “The ideas behind Tomduie Clachan have been forming for more than a decade.

“Progress on the design has gained momentum of late because of the urgent need to respond to the climate emergency, but also because of a growing housing crisis around Comrie and rural Scotland.

“Comrie Croft extends heartfelt thanks for the technical support and encouragement we’ve received from a number of organisations.”

Derek Logie, chief executive of Rural Housing Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be working with Comrie Croft to launch this Smart Clachan pilot project.

“Smart Clachans are an exciting new tool for promoting community-led affordable housing in rural Scotland.

“We are especially pleased that through the Tomduie Clachan initiative, Comrie Croft will be increasing public awareness on the need for sustainable living as well as economic and environmental regeneration of our rural places.”

A planning application has been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council, with a decision expected in December.

