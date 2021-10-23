Perthshire housing project tackles housing crisis and climate emergency

A new project has been launched in Perthshire in a bid to tackle a rural housing shortage and the climate emergency.

Comrie Croft, one of Scotland’s leading eco-tourism destinations, has proposed the zero-carbon housing, ahead of the upcoming United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

The Tomduie Clachan project will include nine modest homes, made from natural materials sourced locally.

The development, based on the traditional Scottish concept of clachans – a cluster of cottages – will be based at the croft to provide affordable housing for staff.

Features of Tomduie include, a common house and laundry area, shared electric cars, renewable energy from small-scale hydro and solar power, and on-site food production.

A new community interest company, Tomduie Collective Housing CIC, has been established to enable householders to develop the clachan, and for joint management of the Clachan’s common resources.

It is part of a national Smart cCachan project by Rural Housing Scotland, to provide affordable accommodation.

Tomduie Clachan is one of the pilot projects.

Andrew Donaldson, founder of Comrie Croft, said: “The ideas behind Tomduie Clachan have been forming for more than a decade.

“Progress on the design has gained momentum of late because of the urgent need to respond to the climate emergency, but also because of a growing housing crisis around Comrie and rural Scotland.

“Comrie Croft extends heartfelt thanks for the technical support and encouragement we’ve received from a number of organisations.”

Derek Logie, chief executive of Rural Housing Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be working with Comrie Croft to launch this Smart Clachan pilot project.

“Smart Clachans are an exciting new tool for promoting community-led affordable housing in rural Scotland.

“We are especially pleased that through the Tomduie Clachan initiative, Comrie Croft will be increasing public awareness on the need for sustainable living as well as economic and environmental regeneration of our rural places.”

A planning application has been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council, with a decision expected in December.