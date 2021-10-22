Pothole-plagued A90 near Brechin to be resurfaced over four weeks

A pothole-riddled section of the A90 Stonehaven to Dundee road will be resurfaced, with work due to begin this weekend.

Potholes and other defects on the north and southbound carriageways near Brechin will be addressed, with motorists promised a smoother road surface.

As a result of the £290,000 work, due to begin on Sunday, a contraflow system will be put in place on the A90 Brechin bypass.

Subject to weather conditions, the work is expected to take place over four weeks, with the resurfacing complete by November 20.

North East MSP Liam Kerr has been campaigning for action on potholes across the region, and had specifically written to the Scottish Government about the Brechin stretch.

Phased contraflows will be put in place throughout the works to ensure the safety of motorists and road workers.

Contraflow details for A90 resurfacing work near Brechin

Phase one – A90 northbound St Anne’s to Keithock junctions

Single-lane traffic will be running in both directions on the southbound carriageway between St Anne’s and Keithock Junctions from 6.30am on October 24 until 6.30am on Wednesday November 10.

The A935 St Anne’s northbound off and on-slips and the B966 (Keithock) off-slip will also be closed with signed diversions in place. The Keithock on-slip will remain open.

Road users wishing to access the on-slip will be diverted via Brechin to Stracathro Services. Off-slip traffic will be diverted to Stracathro Services and back down the A90.

Phase two – A90 southbound Keithock to St Anne’s junctions

Single-lane traffic will be running in both directions on the northbound carriageway between Keithock and St Anne’s from 6.30am on November 10 until 6.30am on November 20.

The A935 St Anne’s southbound on-slips and B966 (Keithock) junctions on-slip will also be closed with signed diversions in place.

Road users wishing to access the on-slips will be diverted via Keithock junction to Stracathro Services and back down the A90.

The off-slips will remain open with a dedicated exit provided for these junctions.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £290,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve the ride quality on this section of the A90, as well as create a safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including programming operations day and night where possible, to fully utilise the 24-hour contraflow traffic management system.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”