Readers’ letters: Welcome action over problem of oversized PPE

Sir, – I commend Red Wing, for taking steps to ensure that offshore workers are supplied with the right kit.

This has been a recurring problem for a large number of years, for many offshore workers. Nearly everyone who has worked offshore knows that the solution is in the hands of every installation duty holder. Namely, two or three washes in the installation laundry, at extremely hot temperatures, followed by an equally hot tumble dry, solves the oversized PPE problem. Simple, but effective, unfortunately, it continues, until every article is shrunk to unwearable proportions!

Eric Ritchie, Forestpark, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.

Best way to protest is to steer clear

Sir, – Surely the absolute best way to protest at COP26 is to not protest or go anywhere near the conference.

If everyone planning a protest did this, then delegates would surely take note, and recognise a united message from the people of Scotland: “We could, but choose not to.”

The lack of demonstrations would be a brilliant way of advertising Scotland. There would be immense savings in CO2, by not travelling, not having the turmoil for the citizens of Glasgow and the surrounding area, and the impact of police, emergency and council services, not having to clear up after these so-called activists.

I have to be realistic, however, and no doubt my wishes mean nothing to those intent on making their views known while impacting others. How will they offset their protest CO2?

From the scarcity of hotel accommodation in the area for the period of the conference, I am sure that there are huge amounts of media personnel just going along to ‘capture the protests and more vociferous protesters’ for their columns.

Just because we do not protest, does not mean we do not care; merely we choose to carry out our aims personally, encouraging recycling, cutting waste, unnecessary journeys and so on.

Neil MacAllan, Old Chapel Road, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire.

Big questions over choice of manager

Sir, – Stephen Glass is, I’m sure, a decent man who was duped by his “friend” Chairman Cormack into taking the manager’s job. He had no previous experience of managing a top-flight club, and for Cormack to maintain he was the best candidate for the job is an insult to our intelligence. Our club would have attracted vastly more experienced candidates.

Cormack should apologise to Glass, release him from his contract out of kindness because of the immense pressure he is under and let him get on with learning his trade in a less pressurised environment.

Cormack is a very successful business man – he is not naive, so what is his explanation for appointing a novice to this demanding position?

He has been remarkably silent on this whole matter. Time for some clarity from him by means of a Q&A session with the fans with no pre-approved questions.

Gerry Smith, Lower Grange, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

Cormack will have to release Glass

Sir, – Once again your Monday edition contains interesting football news.

Apparently the management team that dug the players into this hole is now going miraculously to dig them out. Or not.

Since Cormack parachuted the present manager in, he should now defy the laws of gravity and parachute him out. Unless this is all a ‘cunning plan’ to broaden the management skills of Atlanta FC. At the same time, someone, maybe Willie, has to discover a pair of reliable central defenders.COp26

Alexander MacDonald, Braeside Terrace, Aberdeen.