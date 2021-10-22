Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Daredevil Danny MacAskill cycles along wind turbine blade ahead of COP26

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 3:38 pm Updated: October 22, 2021, 3:52 pm

Stunt biker Danny MacAskill has cycled across the blade of a wind turbine in order to raise awareness of climate change.

Ahead of UN climate change conference COP26, the Scottish pro-cyclist cycled across the turbine, a stunt which has never been attempted before.

He also did a series of tricks at a renewable energy factory, to demonstrate how much of the world’s energy that currently originates from renewable sources.

“It’s so high up it doesn’t feel high, it’s unrealistically high up,” Mr MacAskill, from Skye, said.

“I will say that fibreglass and bike tyres don’t go that well together, it’s slippy stuff.

Danny Macaskill cycled across the blade of a wind turbine and did some stunts at a renewable energy centre ahead of COP26 next month. Pic supplied PA/Climate Games

“I made this film for COP26 and I didn’t realise how abundant renewable energy is … It’s a good feeling knowing renewable energy is taking off and the balance is changing.

“Hopefully the planet can start healing.”

Mr MacAskill completed 29 tricks for a film ahead of COP26, representing the 29% of the world’s energy that is used every day from renewable sources.

The cycle across the wind turbine blade was the final stunt in the series.

To see the film in its entirety, The Climate Games from YouTube Originals, will premiere on Mr MacAskill’s channel on Saturday.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal