‘More than one million plastic bottles’ saved by Scottish Water refill stations

Refill stations run by Scottish Water have saved the equivalent of more than one million plastic bottles since they were introduced three years ago, the company has announced.

Since the first ‘Top Up Tap’ was installed outside the Scottish Parliament in 2018, 60 have been placed in locations as far north as Lerwick and as far south as Dumfries.

They allow anyone carrying a vessel to fill it up with water from the mains supply for free, by pressing a button.

The stations also log the amount of water used by people each time, and the total is currently more than 344,000 litres – meaning they have saved more than a million 330ml plastic bottles from being used.

‘Scotland should be very proud’

The announcement has come amid concern about humanity’s impact on the environment, ahead of the upcoming Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Lorna Neilson, who led the Scottish Water team behind the taps, said: “The connection between communities and their taps – and the recognition of doing something positive for themselves and the environment – has been amazing.

“There’s a real team effort involved from planning through to switch-on and we’ve often worked with community groups to identify locations.

“Scotland should be very proud to have achieved this sustainability milestone.”

Locations in the north and north-east include two in Aberdeen and one each in Lossiemouth, Elgin, Nairn, Inverness, Fort William and Glenfinnan.

There are also Top Up Taps in Stornoway and Kirkwall.

Douglas Millican, the chief executive of Scottish Water, said: “It’s great that so many people have used the taps, saving the equivalent of one million single-use plastic bottles.

“Thank you to everyone who fills up from a public water tap with a refillable bottle.”

Praise from minister

Scottish Government Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity Lorna Slater welcomed the announcement, saying: “This initiative from Scottish Water has a direct impact on the reduction of plastic waste whilst helping people stay hydrated and healthy.

“There’s more to be done, hence we are changing the law to ensure further market restrictions on single-use plastics are introduced helping tackle our throwaway culture and the shift towards a circular economy in Scotland.”

‘Maybe one day will mean our countryside is as clean and green as it should be’

Marion Montgomery, founder of Paws on Plastic, an Aberdeenshire-based group which encourages dog walkers to pick up at least two pieces of plastic litter on every walk.

Paws for Plastic took off, and we reported in 2020 that it now has members from more than 70 countries and on multiple continents, including Antarctica.

Mrs Montgomery said: “It’s sad that our natural environment is plagued with plastic litter.

“Dog walkers are acutely aware of the problem as they are out and about at least once a day.

“Scottish Water’s initiative to reduce single-use plastic use in the first place is excellent – and maybe one day will mean our countryside is as clean and green as it should be.”