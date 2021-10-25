Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
As DJ Adele Roberts is diagnosed with bowel cancer at 42, here are the symptoms you should never ignore

By Abi Jackson
October 25, 2021, 2:13 pm Updated: October 25, 2021, 3:01 pm

Radio 1 DJ and I’m A Celebrity star Adele Roberts revealed last night she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer, aged just 42.

Adele is due to undergo surgery today to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year.

Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age.

It is treatable though, and as LGBTQ+ ambassador Adele says in her post: “Early detection can save your life”.

So what are possible bowel cancer symptoms?

We asked Elizabeth Rogers, associate clinical director and GP at Bupa UK.

Elizabeth Rogers.
  • Blood in your poo

“If you notice any blood in your poo, changes to your bowel movement, bloating or abdominal pain after eating, see your GP as soon as possible.

“Don’t put it off, early diagnosis really does save lives.”

  • Even if there isn’t blood, get any changes checked

When it comes to our toilet habits, what’s normal for one person, frequency of going to the toilet for example, may be different for another.

A helpful rule of thumb is to always get things checked if you notice changes that are unusual for you.

  • Bloating, unexpected weightloss
  • Extreme tiredness
  • Abdominal pain after eating 

What if you already have a history of dodgy digestive symptoms?

Digestive issues are extremely common and these symptoms don’t always mean bowel cancer.

They can also occur due to conditions like IBS, food intolerances and inflammatory bowel disorders, for example.

Radio 1 DJ Adele.

This can make it tricky to know when to go back to your doctor, especially if you’ve been living with gut issues for a long time.

However, it’s still important to see your GP if you notice any of the changes above.

Are some people at higher risk of bowel cancer?

Bowel cancer is rare before age 40 but it is possible at any age.

Some people may be at higher risk, including if you have a family history of bowel cancer or an inherited bowel condition.

People with long-term inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s or ulcerative colitis may also be more at risk.

Adele Roberts and girlfriend Kate Holderness.

Obesity, smoking, a diet lacking in fibre and/or high in processed and red meats, and drinking too much alcohol can also be associated with higher rates of bowel cancer.

That said, the disease can impact people who are fit and healthy too – Adele Roberts is known for her love of fitness and being a keen runner.

So get things checked out if you have any symptoms.

