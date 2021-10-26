Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Flooding-hit residents speak out on climate issues close to home as road trip reaches Perth

By Aileen Robertson
October 26, 2021, 6:43 pm Updated: October 26, 2021, 6:46 pm
Reporters Aileen Robertson and Scott Milne.

We’re getting closer to Glasgow as our COP26 climate road trip enters its final days.

The team descended on Perth, where residents living alongside the Craigie Burn have seen their homes devastated by floodwaters.

One Queen Street resident even admitted she might have to sell her cherished family home rather than live in fear of more flooding.

She wants to see action at all levels of government on climate change.

What has become clear during our jaunt across Scotland is those living with the consequences of chaotic weather tend to be tuned in to climate issues.

Earlier this week, at Mossmorran, campaigners talked about the concerns of local people – air quality, noise and light pollution.

And in Perth, people were concerned about the safety of their homes.

COP26 delegates may be dealing with decisions at national level, but for most people it’s the issues close to home that matter.

And those living with flooding and pollution have a stake in what happens next week in Glasgow.

What does the changing climate mean for you?

What awaits future generations has been a recurring theme when we’ve stopped people in the street.

Young people we spoke to talked about their anxieties over an uncertain future.

Meanwhile, parents worry about the kind of world their children will be living in.

Many have said they feel unqualified to speak about the big issues being tackled at COP26.

And one man we spoke to in Perth said he was not convinced industrialisation was driving the changing climate.

Are friends electric? Not today

As we approached Perth, with just 40 miles of range left, the sight of shiny charging points in a Tesco car park was the welcome we needed.

But life is never that easy.

The first attempt to plug into a fast charger incurred an unwanted £30 fee despite the van being no more invigorated.

We then tried a free charger next to it, which worked, until we tried to unplug our vehicle.

The van’s charging cable seemed to be permanently fixed to the socket.

It seemed you had to use the mobile app to stop the vehicle charging, but that wasn’t working.

Eventually, the cable just came out. We’re not sure what happened. Maybe we just need to lift more weights.

It’s becoming increasingly obvious that the infrastructure is not intuitive. And making it easier to get your vehicle charged would add incentive to switching to an electric vehicle.

