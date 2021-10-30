Thai tapas goes down a treat at Aberdeen’s Kin Kao

Oh how I miss holidays – sunny beaches, evening strolls on a prom, wandering around craft markets and of course sampling the local cuisine and cocktails.

A number of years ago I went with a few girlfriends to Thailand. We visited Bangkok which was bustling and a little bit scary, then travelled south to the seaside resort of Hua Hin.

The beach is popular for kitesurfing and a variety of watersports, and nearby there are plenty golf courses and hotels. Luckily for us, we were there with a local who took us to some fabulous restaurants offering the finest Thai dishes as well as sampling some fantastic food at local markets.

Often referred to as Thai street food we loved the bargain priced spicy shrimp soup, fresh mango salads and a variety of pad thai while seated on plastic seats and tables in a dusty car park. Worth every single penny and more!

Aberdeen has quite a few Thai restaurants. I had walked passed Kin Kao Thai on Union Street during a recent night out and liked the look of it.

Large picture windows with a gold Buddha silhouette drew my eye to the restaurant, which looked bustling and inviting. They also have a menu posted outside, and I wasn’t the only one checking out the dishes for a future visit.

Not sure I would like to sit in one of the window tables as passers-by can see exactly what you are eating, but it would be great for people spotting!

The Venue

We visited on a Friday lunchtime and there were only a few tables occupied. We weren’t exactly shown to a table but more pointed to a table where we duly took our seats – not the best or friendliest welcome I’m afraid.

The restaurant is fairly contemporary inside with some stylish grey panelling, wooden floors and grey tables with high backed chairs. Some nice touches of greenery and a fabulous sparkling chandelier complete the look.

The Food

When eating Thai, my husband and I just love all the starters so to choose a whole bunch of ‘Thai Tapas’ sounded right up our street.

They have about 25 different individual dishes to choose from, as well as various Tapas sets that included 3 tapas and a rice from a reasonable £12.

We decided to go for 3 individual tapas each. Choices made I ordered a cocktail from a menu card very similar to the dessert menus abroad!

Thankfully there was no sorbet inside half an orange but some delightful concoctions of special cocktails, martinis and mocktails. To take me back to summer holidays I chose a Sawadee, described as a welcoming Thai cocktail from Kin Kao featuring Malibu, pineapple, orange juice and lime juice. It tasted devine!

There were only a couple of tables occupied which was a shame – in ‘normal’ times the place would have probably been busy with office workers from the various high rise office quarters in this area.

Hopefully once everyone trickles back to work, this area will get busier again. We munched on some prawn crackers that we had ordered and instead of the peanut dip on the menu, we were given a sweet chilli dip.

We were happy with either and they were polished off in no time.

Pretty quickly the food arrived and they could barely squeeze all of the dishes on the table. I did have a momentary ‘have we ordered too much’ glance at my husband but he said he was starving (isn’t he always!) so I needn’t have worried.

The smell was amazing and we couldn’t wait to tuck in. I immediately grabbed a vegetable spring roll which was light, fresh, crispy and full of flavour while hubbie tucked into a steam dumpling.

The minced pork and prawn dumpling wrapped with wonton pastry was elegantly presented with a side salad and a ramekin brimming with dark soya sauce, delicious.

Always a favourite in our house is char-grilled marinated chicken breast on skewers and this dish, accompanied by the promised peanut sauce was a match made in heaven.

My favourite dish was the stir-fried ginger prawns. With just the right amount of chilli the large juicy prawns nestled in a bed of shredded ginger, spring onions, peppers and wild mushrooms.

My husband’s favourite was the barbecue pork ribs. They were smothered in Kin Kaos own sweet and sour lightly spiced sauce and the meat just fell off the bone as it should do.

He did say a finger bowl to clean his hands might have been useful.

Lastly we shared the red curry chicken and that’s when the penny dropped – we forgot to order rice!

Never mind, we managed to slurp our way through the delightful flavoursome curry full of bamboo shoots, fine beans, courgette and peppers and drenched in sweet coconut milk – I wished I didn’t have to share it!

At the table next door to us they did exactly the same, all excited shouting out their tapas choices they forgot to order rice but luckily for them the waitress reminded them.

The Verdict

A really nice restaurant in the heart of the city centre. Date night or girls night sharing plates make for a great evening dining with plenty dishes on offer to suit all including plenty vegan, vegetarian and gluten free.

They also offer larger main dishes too if you don’t wish to share. Just don’t forget the rice like we did!

Cost £45

345 Union Street, Aberdeen, Ab11 6BS

For more information, visit https://www.kinkaothai.co.uk/ or call 01224 586779