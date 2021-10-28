Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Orkney records highest number of positive cases in 24 hours since pandemic began

By Ross Hempseed
October 28, 2021, 3:29 pm Updated: October 28, 2021, 3:47 pm

The latest figures from the Scottish Government has revealed that Orkney has recorded its highest total positive Covid cases in 24 hours since the pandemic began.

Circulation among the residents of Orkney has been relatively low compared to mainland Scotland

However, in the past 24 hours the islands have recorded 55 new cases.

The previous highest total for Orkney was 17, recorded on Monday, October 25, 2021.

NHS Grampian recorded a drop in cases from 331 cases yesterday to 252 cases on Thursday.

The most recent figures included 156 in Aberdeenshire, 63 in Aberdeen City and 33 in Moray.

Highland also recorded less cases than yesterday with 85 on Thursday compared to 149 yesterday.

Western Isles had 16 while Shetland had 8 new cases.

A total of 2,153 new cases were recorded in Scotland.

Another 20 people have also died following a coronavirus diagnosis. This includes one person in Aberdeenshire, Highland and the Western Isles.

People in Hospital and ICU

The number of people in hospital in Scotland continues its steady rise with seven more admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

This brings the total number of to 932.

A total of 79 people are in Grampian hospitals while there are 27 in Highland hospitals.

58 people are currently in intensive care with Covid-19.

Vaccine rollout

Vaccinations are believed to be continuing to provide the best protection against Covid-19 after the Scottish Government confirmed that no new restrictions are currently planned to be imposed during the winter period.

A total of 4,312,204 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,900,427 have been fully vaccinated.

Over 500,000 Scots have also received a booster third jab to provide maximum protection from the virus this winter.

However, it is being claimed that almost 100,000 people who are eligible for a third dose have yet to have it.

The Scottish Government has been challenged by opposition leaders to speed up the rate of the booster programme.

