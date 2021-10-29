Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Weather forecast: Flood alerts issued for parts of north-east as rain hits

By Craig Munro
October 29, 2021, 1:36 pm Updated: October 29, 2021, 4:15 pm
Pedestrians on Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery

The north and north-east have been issued with flood alerts as it looks ahead to a weekend of further wet weather – though other parts of Scotland have it far worse.

From Ullapool to Aberdeen, the Met Office is forecasting rain for large periods of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The downpour currently hitting the Granite City will continue until around 9pm, with only a possible brief hiatus in mid-afternoon, before starting again early tomorrow morning.

Saturday evening is forecast to be be dry, but the rain will be back from late morning until early evening on Sunday.

In Inverness it is a similar story, though tomorrow is looking a little brighter: after a brief morning shower, the majority of the day will simply be overcast, and there may even be some glimpses of sun in the afternoon.

Very damp shoppers in Inverness city centre. Picture by Sandy McCook

Residents in Elgin could see a Saturday free of rain entirely, though like Inverness the wet weather will be back for Sunday.

In contrast, Stornoway will avoid showers today but may have to deal with them for the majority of the day tomorrow.

Lerwick and Kirkwall are both in the middle of quite intense downpours today which look like they will last well into the night, but both Shetland and Orkney should see things let up a bit for the rest of the weekend.

Sepa alerts for north-east

With the wet weather forecast to continue in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued the north-east with flood alerts.

Sepa flood alerts and warnings for October 29.

For Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, the agency has warned of “flooding impacts from rivers and surface water” across the region, possible causing disruption to travel and water causing trouble on land and roads.

The alert for Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside is the same, with locals urged to remain vigilant to the threat of potential floods.

Floods hit south

Nowhere in the north-east or Highlands and islands are being hit quite as hard as the south of Scotland though, where flooding has become a serious issue in the past couple of days.

In the Borders town of Hawick, up to 500 properties are thought to be at risk of damage from water, with Police Scotland declaring a major incident at the scene yesterday.

Chief Inspector Vinnie Fisher urged people to avoid travelling to the area unless “absolutely necessary”.

Parts of Cumbria in north-west England have also been hit by devastating floods.

High water levels in Cockermouth, Cumbria. Picture by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

A yellow weather warning for rain from the Met Office came into effect at 3am, covering the entire south-west of Scotland and much of the Central Belt.

Sepa has issued flood warnings – which is more severe than an alert – for ten parts of the Borders, as well as Rosebank in the west central area of the country.

