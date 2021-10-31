Regional breakdown: 2,513 new Covid cases recorded in Scotland

The latest figures released by the Scottish Government have revealed that 2,513 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

In NHS Grampian 280 new cases have been reported which is a drop from the 410 cases reported on Friday.

NHS Western Isles, which recorded its highest number of positive Covid cases since the pandemic began before the weekend, also experienced fewer new cases – down from 23 to 19.

Elsewhere, NHS Highland recorded 144 new cases, while NHS Shetland and NHS Orkney reported seven and eight new cases respectively.

Hospital and ICU admission numbers

The 2,513 new cases were out of 27,809 new tests taken since October 29 – a figure that represents a test positivity of 9.6%.

Across the country, it has been reported that there are currently 910 people were in hospital with confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Out of those in hospital, 64 are currently in intensive care units.

It has also been confirmed that zero people have died over the weekend due to coronavirus.

Vaccine efforts

In Scotland, 4,317,601 people have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine, while 3,907,056 have had their second jab.

In NHS Grampian around 86.6% of people have had their second dose – a figure that represents around 410,000 people.

The percentage is higher further north in NHS Highland with around 90% of people being double jabbed.