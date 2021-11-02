All you need to know about today’s Covid briefing

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will give a weekly Covid update today, while the First Minister attends the climate conference in Glasgow.

Mr Yousaf will brief ministers on the latest Covid data as thousands of people arrived in Scotland for COP26, which has been dubbed “the biggest summit of the year”.

Last week, Nicola Sturgeon gave a media briefing with further details on how the government planned to mitigate a potential surge in cases after the conference.

It comes after hospital admissions jumped back on the rise with more cases being reported among the older population in the country.

Experts have also recently warned of the additional impact COP26 could have on the spread of the virus due to the influx of people into Glasgow.

What time is the Covid update and where can I watch?

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to take the stand at Parliament today at around 2.20pm – depending on how long the topical questions take.

The briefing will be live streamed on BBC One and BBC Scotland, as well as on the Scottish Parliament’s website and their social media channels.

What is he expected to say?

Although there is no official agenda announced by the government, Mr Yousaf is likely to give an update on the latest Covid statistics and the implementation of vaccine passports.

It comes after NHS Grampian recorded the highest number of hospital admissions yesterday with the region’s cases of coronavirus patients keeping steadily on the rise throughout the last week.

It has been nearly nine months since figures in the area were around the same level, with February 2 representing the start to numbers declining.

As the festive period slowly but successfully approaches as well, we are likely to also hear more about the government’s plans to reduce the spread of the virus over the next few months.