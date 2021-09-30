No surprise if an English top-flight club moves for Calvin Ramsay in January, insists Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass admits there would be no surprise if an English Premier League club bids to sign Calvin Ramsay in January.

The Dons are braced for an approach by an English top-flight big-hitter for the teenage full-back in the winter transfer window.

Manchester United are the latest club to be linked to the 18-year-old and have reportedly compiled a transfer dossier on Ramsay, having had him scouted.

Everton boss Rafa Benitez also sent one of his top scouts to watch the Scotland U21 international in the recent 2-0 loss to Motherwell at Fir Park.

Following that assessment, it is understood Ramsay is now on the Everton boss’ January signing wish-list.

Everton had a bid of around £8m rejected by Rangers in the recent transfer window for their teenage Scotland international right-back Nathan Patterson.

Interest in Ramsay is hotting up, as FA Cup-holders Leicester City, West Ham and Southampton are also monitoring the teen.

Contracted until 2024, Glass insists there is no rush to try to tie Ramsay on to an even longer deal in a bid to protect their prized asset in the face of interest from England.

And if, as expected, a bid does come in from an English top-flight club, Glass insists it must be right for Aberdeen and the teen before any potential move would be considered.

Glass said: “Would I expect offers in January?

“I wouldn’t be surprised, let’s be honest about that.

“I’m not surprised Calvin is getting attention because he’s been brilliant since he came in.

“It’s no surprise to me that people are looking as Calvin fits the profile for what a lot of English clubs are looking for.

“He is in a similar position to a lot of young players in Scotland.

“Scottish players are an attractive proposition for clubs south of the border with all the money and finance they have.

“They can pick young players who can come in and further develop within their group.

“There are a lot of young players within Scotland that fit that bill.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if people try to get Calvin sooner rather than later.

“But it needs to be right for Calvin and it needs to be right for us as a club.

“We will see what happens.”

No rush to extend Ramsay’s current deal

Ramsay made his Aberdeen breakthrough in March this year and has gone on to become a first team regular under Glass.

He also made a starting debut for the Scotland Under-21s in a 1-1 Euro U21 qualifying draw with Turkey on September 7.

The teenager signed a contract extension in January this year tying him to Pittodrie until 2024.

Asked if Aberdeen would explore trying to extend the contract further, Glass said: “There is no rush for us to do that at the moment.

“Calvin has a few years left on his contract so it is not something we are panicking about.”

Young Scots attractive for English big guns

Although Aberdeen lost 3-2 to St Mirren at the weekend, Ramsay was yet again influential – providing assists for both Dons goals.

GOAL! St Mirren 1-2 Aberdeen (Ramirez, 34) 🗣 "That is a brilliant header! Aberdeen have turned it around in style!" 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/HFrnoavnKu — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 26, 2021

He is set to start against Celtic at Pittodrie on Sunday as the Dons bid to end an eight-game run without victory.

English top-flight clubs have had great success in recent years in signing players from the Scottish Premiership.

Scotland international full-back Kieran Tierney was signed by Arsenal from Celtic for £25 million in August 2019 and won the FA Cup with the Gunners.

Fellow Scotland cap John McGinn moved to Aston Villa on a four-year deal in 2018 and was integral to their promotion to the top flight in his first season.

Glass accepts the Scottish Premiership is an attractive market for big English clubs.

He said: “They see Scotland as a very viable, affordable option.

“They get incredible value when they come north of the border with the players they get and the grounding they get from this league.

“The players they play against and the environment they are in – it is a great learning environment for them.

“I think they think they get good value for players and the boys who have went down recently have proven that.

“That then increased the likelihood that they come back again.”

Retain focus on starring for Aberdeen

Despite the winless run, Ramsay has continued to impress and has been a stand-out for Aberdeen.

Amid all the attention and the link to world football giants Manchester United, Glass has urged Ramsay to retain complete focus on performing for Aberdeen.

He said: “There is a recent history of Scottish players going down and doing well.

“The important thing is that these players have gone down after doing well here in Scotland.

“That is the hope for us as well.

“That is the control level we have – you have to do well up here first.

“Produce for your club first.”