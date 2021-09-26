Your school lunch menu this week: September 27

The school lunch menu changes on a weekly basis across the north and north east.

Menus are issued to families but we know how difficult it is to find them when you’re busy preparing uniforms, PE kits and so on for the next day.

So each Sunday evening we will give parents and carers a reminder of what dishes primary school canteens will be serving up for their children in the coming week.

Don’t forget, all P4 pupils are also now entitled to the free school lunches already offered to all P1 to P3 children.

Here is the school lunch menu for each area for the week beginning September 27:

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Argyll

Highland

Moray

Orkney

Shetland

Western Isles

More from the Schools & Family team

Check your school holiday dates for 2021/22

Exam results 2021: How did your area do?

Is your school uniform spend hit by the pink tax?