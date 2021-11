An error occurred. Please try again.

A seven-year-old boy who was reported missing has been traced by police.

Concerns grew about the welfare of Carson Shephard after he was last seen at about 7.20pm on Sunday in New Cumnock in Ayrshire.

https://twitter.com/AyrshirePolice/status/1439882290109325314

Locals joined an overnight search which also involved a police helicopter, sniffer dogs and the fire service’s water unit.

However, police have now confirmed the youngster has been traced “safe and well”.