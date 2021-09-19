Your school lunch menu this week: September 20 By Sarah Bruce September 19, 2021, 3:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm What's on offer from the school canteen this week? The school lunch menu changes on a weekly basis across the north and north east. Menus are issued to families but we know how difficult it is to find them when you’re busy preparing uniforms, PE kits and so on for the next day. So each Sunday evening we will give parents and carers a reminder of what dishes primary school canteens will be serving up for their children in the coming week. Don’t forget, all P4 pupils are also now entitled to the free school lunches already offered to all P1 to P3 children. Here are the menus for each area for the week beginning September 20: Aberdeen Aberdeenshire Argyll Highland Moray Orkney Shetland Western Isles More from the Schools & Family team Check your school holiday dates for 2021/22 Find your teen’s Child Trust Fund Is your school uniform spend hit by the pink tax? Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.