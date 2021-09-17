Joe Harper column: Aberdeen teen star Calvin Ramsay must block out English top flight speculation

Aberdeen’s teen star Calvin Ramsay needs to stay at Pittodrie for another couple of seasons to serve his apprenticeship.

It is no surprise English Premier League clubs are being linked to the 18-year-old.

Ramsay has been superb this season and the signs are that he is on an upwards trajectory where the right-back will only get better and better.

Dangerous on the attack with a superb delivery and solid in defence is a combination that will be attractive to clubs south of the border.

Everton boss Rafa Benitez’ sent a scout to watch Ramsay in the 2-0 loss to Motherwell and is reportedly keen on moving for the Aberdeen Youth Academy graduate.

There are reports that other English top flight clubs such as Leicester City, West Ham and Southampton are also monitoring the teen.

My advice to Ramsay would be to stay at Aberdeen for another year or two to rack up the starts before any move down south.

Ultimately though it all hinges on what Aberdeen want to do with Ramsay because he is contracted to the club until summer 2024.

If the Dons’ board get the right bid in the January transfer window or next summer will they let him go or will they want him to stay for a couple more years to get more experience?

Should Ramsay stay and continue to improve and impress he could be worth even more in transfer fees and will also have helped Aberdeen go for success on the pitch for a season or two.

It is important Ramsay does not become distracted by the speculation linking him to English top flight clubs.

Obviously it will be exciting for a young talent who only broke into the first team in March this year.

It has been a meteoric rise – but he must keep his feet firmly on the ground.

Ramsay has a very bright future ahead of him but he cannot be sidelined by the interest.

The teenager is still serving his apprenticeship and hasn’t achieved anything in the game – yet.

There is still a long way for him to to go but I am sure Ramsay will get there and become an even better player.

Ramsay needs to block out all this attention and focus on what he has done so far since his breakthrough – impressing on the pitch.

Ramsay possesses all the right attributes to have a successful career.

An exciting talent going forward, even though he is only 18-years-old he is not afraid to mix it and get stuck in with seasoned pros who have been in the game a long time.

When Ramsay is in possession he powers upfield very quickly and can take on, and beat, players.

His delivery into the penalty area is fantastic and he is also willing to cut inside and take a shot.

He puts in a real shift powering up and down the wing and also makes key tackles.

Sometimes attention and speculation can go to a young player’s head so he has to remain focused and concentrate fully on shining for the Dons.

Aberdeen must make possession count

Aberdeen have enjoyed 75% possession in their last two Premiership games against Motherwell and Ross County.

Yet they have only one point and one goal to show for that domination of the ball.

Aberdeen are struggling to score goals and are now on a six game winless run.

They must end that at home to St Johnstone in the Premiership tomorrow.

There is no point dominating possession if you have nothing to show for it.

It was a day of frustration in the 2-0 loss to Motherwell as Aberdeen created a host of chances but just couldn’t convert them.

Aberdeen are missing the creative influence of Welsh international attacker Ryan Hedges who has been injured since the League Cup loss to Raith Rovers last month.

The Dons have not won any of the games Hedges has missed.

Hedges is set to miss the game against Saints so someone has to step up to deliver that touch of magic to unlock the defence and end the run without a win.

St Johnstone will be a tough test as they played well last week against Rangers before losing 2-1.

Aberdeen must match Saints’ work rate and fight – then take any chance that comes.

I am confident there are goals within the Aberdeen side with players like Christian Ramirez, Marley Watkins, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Austin Samuels.

However they have to start delivering them soon – starting tomorrow.

Magnificent title win by John Henderson

I was delighted to see Huntly darts hero John Henderson win the World Cup of darts alongside former world champion Peter Wright.

The duo delivered a magnificent world title win for Scotland in seeing off Austria 3-1 in the final.

Pinching myself this morning, had to check that me and @snakebitewright are the @OfficialPDC World Cup Champions. Thank you to EVERYONE for the kind messages. Proudest man in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿. A dream come true. 🏆🎯🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/e836fVWZIX — John Henderson (@hendo180) September 13, 2021

Henderson was fantastic throughout the tournament and landed the winning double against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals and the semi against defending champions Wales.

He is a really nice guy and a great darts player.

Now he is a world champion and receiving deserved recognition for his talents.

The World Cup of Darts is a massive title and hopefully that will the boost for him to get single titles now.