Nicola Sturgeon to hold Covid-19 briefing – here’s how and when to watch

By Michelle Henderson
September 14, 2021, 7:10 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon apologised.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will address the nation on Tuesday during her latest Covid-19 briefing.

Ms Sturgeon will be providing further clarification to ministers on the roll-out of Covid jabs to Scotland’s younger demographic.

Regulators from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) are due to make their final deliberations over proposals to vaccinate the 12 to 15 year-old age group.

The UK’s Chief medical officers (CMOs) have endorsed the extension of the Covid vaccination programme claiming it was likely to help reduce transmission of the virus whilst protecting disruption to the education sector.

Covid-19 vaccine

“Scotland will move as quickly a possible”

The FM pledged the government would “move as quickly as possible” to vaccinate the age group if the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommends it.

During a Covid briefing in June, Ms Sturgeon said it was paramount they followed the recommendation of experts.

She said: “It is vital that we rely on expert advice in all of our vaccination decisions.
“However, vaccination may well be an important way of giving children greater protection, minimising any further disruption to schooling, and further reducing community transmission of the virus.

“And so I can confirm that if the JCVI recommends the use of the vaccine for children aged 12 and over, we will move as quickly as possible to implement the advice.”

What time will she speak and where can I watch?

The first minister will speak from 2.15pm this afternoon, and you can tune in to watch her statement on BBC Scotland, the Scottish Government’s Twitter page or follow our live blog.

