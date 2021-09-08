Sean Butcher on becoming Fraserburgh’s unlikely targetman

He may not look like your typical targetman – but Sean Butcher’s aerial prowess has proved to be an asset for Fraserburgh.

At five feet 10 inches tall and of slight build the Broch forward doesn’t appear to be a particular threatening physical presence.

But Butcher has shown that isn’t the case with his ability to win flick-ons and knockdowns at the top end of the pitch becoming a key part of the Buchan side’s attacking armoury.

The former Longside player has already netted six times this season which has helped Fraserburgh top the Breedon Highland League table after eight games.

He said: “If you look at me I’m not your stereotypical targetman really.

“But I think I’ve got a bit of jump and my timing in the air seems to help and it’s maybe off putting for some defenders.

“Maybe they think they’ll win it easily and I manage to get above them.

“I enjoy that side of the game and battling with defenders and when you score goals it’s even better.

“I think I maybe have an element of surprise, some defenders in the league will have realised now.

“When I play against guys I haven’t played against before maybe think somebody smaller with less of a jump can mark me.

“I think I’ve shown I’ll compete in the air and cause problems.”

Plenty of Broch competition

Butcher enjoys being part of a Fraserburgh squad where there is plenty of competition for starting spots in the forward areas.

Manager Mark Cowie also has Scott Barbour, Paul Campbell, Gary Harris, Lewis Duncan and Ryan Sargent at his disposal.

Butcher added: “It’s brilliant playing in a team like this that creates so many chances.

“With the players we’ve got you always feel like you’ll get a chance.

“For me I just try to get in the right positions to finish those opportunities.”

Butcher won’t get carried away

Butcher scored for Fraserburgh in Friday’s 4-0 win over Huntly which keep their unbeaten start in the Highland League going.

The Bellslea outfit have taken 22 points from their first eight fixtures – but Butcher isn’t getting carried away.

He said: “We’re doing well in the Highland League and have played some of the big boys already.

“But leagues aren’t won in August and September. We just need to keep winning games and see where we are later in the season.

“The most important thing is to stay humble and take it one game at a time.”