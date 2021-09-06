Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Round the U-bend: Unisex toilets are controversial with parents, but what’s the idea behind them? Here’s the facts

By Nicola Sinclair
September 6, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Unisex toilets at a secondary school in Scotland.
We’ve gathered together all you need to know about unisex toilets in schools.

What do they look like?

Design options can vary, but the general concept is one space for all pupils, with enclosed cubicles and shared wash facilities. In many schools, the area is open plan so the communal areas can be seen from the corridor. The cubicles themselves are full height and completely private. Often there’s a dividing wall down the middle of the space, with one ‘side’ for girls and the other for boys.

Do they have urinals?

No, unisex toilets have private cubicles rather than urinals and these cubicles are suitable for all genders.

Are there sanitary bins?

Sanitary bins are provided in cubicles.

What are the benefits?

Many schools with unisex toilets say they reduce the opportunity for bullying, which often takes place behind closed doors. Having more open plan spaces reduces the opportunity for threatening behaviour. It’s also considered a deterrent to vandalism and smoking.

What are the drawbacks?

Some parents worry that unisex toilets will make children – particularly girls – feel uncomfortable. In particular, girls might feel awkward when they need to dispose of sanitary products. Some feminist groups want to keep single-sex spaces to help girls and women feel safe. Parents have also said that pupils are more likely to engage in sexual activity if they share a space with private cubicles.

Are they cheaper?

There’s no getting around the fact that budget is a key reason why many councils are going down this route. Unisex toilets are generally cheaper to install and easier to maintain than gendered facilities.

Are they safe?

Some people have suggested that having pupils as young as 12 sharing facilities with pupils who could be 18 introduces safeguarding issues. However, it could also be argued that kids are safer as bullying is less likely to take place in open plan areas.

The Scottish Government has said that trans pupils can use the toilets for the gender they identify as. Photo by Stefan Boness/Ipon/SIPA/Shutterstock (10138808f)

What does the Scottish Government say?

There’s some debate over current guidance and how it’s applied. Some feminist campaigners point to the School Premises (General Requirements and Standard (Scotland) Regulations 1967. This states that in “every school, which is not designed exclusively for girls, half the toilet accommodation should be for boys.”

This has led some to claim that unisex toilets are illegal.

However, the guidance is open to interpretation. Arguably, boys can use half the cubicles in unisex toilets.

The Scottish Government did recently provide new guidance to schools which says that trans pupils should be allowed to use toilets that match the gender they identify as.

What do gender equality groups say?

LGBTQ+ campaigners have long argued against binary definitions of gender. They generally welcome the move towards unisex toilets in helping pupils to feel more comfortable regardless of their gender identity.

What do feminist campaigners say?

Some feminist groups such as For Women Scotland want the government to protect single sex spaces. They say that unisex facilities can contribute to girls and women feeling vulnerable or unsafe.

What do parents and pupils think?

Pupils are as individual as parents and there’s a wide range of opinions on unisex toilets. Recently, parent campaigners forced Highland Council to abandon plans for unisex toilets at Culloden Academy. Meanwhile, in our recent poll over 56% of people said ‘no’ to unisex loos. Only 21% were in favour, with 22% saying they’re fine alongside traditional loos.

