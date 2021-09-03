Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland’s Covid infection rate continues to rise as 6,711 people test positive

By Michelle Henderson
September 3, 2021, 1:49 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
A total of 3,709,328 of Scotland's adults are now fully vaccinated after receiving the second dose of their Covid vaccine.
Covid cases across Scotland are continuing to rise with more than 6,700 people testing positive in the latest 24 hours.

The latest figures released by the Scottish Government revealed a total of 6,711 people have contracted Covid-19.

Today’s figures mark a rise in Covid infections, with an additional 311 people testing positive overnight.

A further 10 people have died taking the country’s total death toll to 8,154.

On Thursday, Scotland recorded its highest death toll in six months with 17 reported deaths.

This week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans to roll out Covid vaccine passports as cases continue to rise.

Regional breakdown

Health boards in the north and north-east have recorded another surge in infections, with case numbers exceeding 400 in the north-east.

NHS Grampian have recorded 416, an increase of 72 infections overnight.

It takes the region’s total number of infections to 28,689.

NHS Highland also recorded a slight increase in cases, with 354 reported in the latest 24 hours.

Health boards in the Islands have also reported new cases overnight, with 11 cases in the Western Isles, seven cases in Shetland and two cases in Orkney.

The majority of Scotland’s Covid infections are confined to the central belt.

NHS Glasgow and Clyde reported the highest infection rate in Scotland, with 2,107 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

NHS Lanarkshire also recorded an increase in cases, with 1,138 people testing positive.

Vaccine roll out

A total of 3,039 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine, taking the total to 4,114,552.

Meanwhile, 3,709,328 of Scotland’s adults are now fully vaccinated after 10,078 people received the second dose of their Covid-19 vaccine in the latest 24 hours.

Drop-in centres are being held by health boards across the country, as the roll out of Scotland’s largest vaccination programme continues.

