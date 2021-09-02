Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First images released of Amazon’s highly-anticipated The Rig starring Martin Compston

By Denny Andonova
September 2, 2021, 11:59 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Images offer a glimpse of Martin Compston's character working on an oil rig in Amazon's thriller The Rig.
Images offer a glimpse of Martin Compston's character working on an oil rig in Amazon's thriller The Rig.

Amazon Prime Video has revealed first-look images for its new supernatural thriller The Rig.

The company has offered viewers a first glimpse of the highly anticipated series set on a remote North Sea oil rig just off the Scottish coast.

The six-part drama – starring Line of Duty and Virgil favourite Martin Compston and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glenn – follows a group of workers in the Kishorn Bravo oil rig who are due to return to the mainland when an eerie fog descends and a mysterious force begins to take hold.

Iain Glenn of Game of Thrones as offshore installation manager Magnus Macmillan. Supplied by Hire Photography.

According to a statement by the programme makers, as they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world, the crew will be “driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance”.

It said: “As the crew endeavour to discover what’s driving this unknown force, a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust.

“Bonds are broken, allegiances formed and generational fault lines exposed.

Emily Hampshire from Schitt’s Creek also stars in the series as Rose. Supplied by Hire Photography.

“The crew of the Bravo will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance, into a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination.”

The show is the first Amazon Original series shot exclusively in Scotland with filming taking place on an offshore oil platform and at FirstStage Studios, the new film and TV studio space in Edinburgh.

It’s been created by new writer David Macpherson and will be directed by John Strickland, known for Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

Mark Bonnar is part of the cast on The Rig. Supplied by Hire Photography.

The series stars much-loved Line of Duty actor Martin Compston, as well as Game Of Thrones’ Iain Glen, Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire and Small Axe’s Rochenda Sandall.

The show’s star-studded cast also includes Owen Teale, Richard Pepple, Mark Bonnar, Calvin Demba, Emun Elliott, Abraham Popoola, Stuart McQuarrie and Molly Vevers.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

