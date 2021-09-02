First images released of Amazon’s highly-anticipated The Rig starring Martin Compston

An error occurred. Please try again.

Amazon Prime Video has revealed first-look images for its new supernatural thriller The Rig.

The company has offered viewers a first glimpse of the highly anticipated series set on a remote North Sea oil rig just off the Scottish coast.

The six-part drama – starring Line of Duty and Virgil favourite Martin Compston and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glenn – follows a group of workers in the Kishorn Bravo oil rig who are due to return to the mainland when an eerie fog descends and a mysterious force begins to take hold.

According to a statement by the programme makers, as they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world, the crew will be “driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance”.

It said: “As the crew endeavour to discover what’s driving this unknown force, a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust.

“Bonds are broken, allegiances formed and generational fault lines exposed.

“The crew of the Bravo will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance, into a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination.”

The show is the first Amazon Original series shot exclusively in Scotland with filming taking place on an offshore oil platform and at FirstStage Studios, the new film and TV studio space in Edinburgh.

It’s been created by new writer David Macpherson and will be directed by John Strickland, known for Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

The series stars much-loved Line of Duty actor Martin Compston, as well as Game Of Thrones’ Iain Glen, Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire and Small Axe’s Rochenda Sandall.

The show’s star-studded cast also includes Owen Teale, Richard Pepple, Mark Bonnar, Calvin Demba, Emun Elliott, Abraham Popoola, Stuart McQuarrie and Molly Vevers.