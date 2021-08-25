Qarabag boss sorry to hear Andy Considine suffered a serious injury in Baku

Qarabag manager Gurban Gurbanov insists he is sorry to hear Andy Considine suffered a serious injury on his side’s pitch.

Gurbanov also sends his best wishes to the Scotland international defender who has been ruled out for four months following cruciate ligament surgery.

Defender Considine was stretchered off in the 1-0 Europa Conference League play-off first round loss in Azerbaijan after his studs were caught in the uneven surface.

Considine underwent surgery and manager Stephen Glass has confirmed he will be sidelined until after Christmas.

Gurbanov will lead his side out in the second leg at Pittodrie holding a 1-0 advantage.

On Considine, he said: “I am very sorry to hear about that.

“When any player gets injured, I always feel sorry.

“I send my best wishes to the player.”

Midfielder Patrick Andrade ruled out

Gurbanov took his squad for a training session on the Pittodrie pitch ahead of the Euro clash where both sides will battle it out for group stage qualification.

The Qarabag boss confirmed influential midfielder Patrick Andrade will miss the tie through suspension.

He also has injury doubts about a number of players, who he would not name, who will be given late fitness tests.

Gurbanov said: “Andrade won’t play. We have some doubts.

“We’ll take recommendations from our doctors tomorrow.”

Bid to produce an entertaining game

Such was the atrocious condition of the pitch at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium neither team could play a passing game.

Gurbanov expects it to be much different in the return in the Granite City.

He said: “Of course, football is based on passing.

“I am happy the way the club welcomed us.

“Tomorrow, we will try to show an entertaining game so that both sets of fans are entertained.

“We are prepared to play against a team that is also well prepared and can show good stuff on the pitch.

“I don’t like to talk about individual players but the team showed that they are good in certain positions.

“We are ready for the challenge.”

Qarabag had to endure a long journey to Scotland and will also have the time difference with the UK three hours behind Azerbaijan.

That is not a problem for Gurbanov.

He said: “This is not new to us.

“We are focused on the game. We haven’t thought much about.”

Experience of winning Euro play-offs

Gurbanov is a past master at winning play-offs to reach the group stages of European football – he has done it in each of the last seven seasons.

During that seven year spell Qarabag have qualified for the group stages of the Europa League six times and once for the Champions League groups.

He aims to make that experience count against the Dons who have not reached the group stages in Europe since the 2007 UEFA Cup.

He said: “We have lot of experience and I’m hoping to use that experience against Aberdeen.

“I think it’s not correct to make a prediction, I think both teams have an equal chance.

“I don’t want to talk about old games but we have the experience of playoff games.

“I would like to get into more playoffs so I can learn more and we can develop.”