Aberdeen sign Wolves striker Austin Samuels

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Wolves striker Austin Samuels on a season-long loan deal.

The Dons have an option to buy clause for the 20-year-old from the Premier League outfit following conclusion of the loan spell.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists it was vital the Dons secured the option to buy clause for the highly rated striker.

Glass said: “We are delighted to add Austin to the group.

“He has a great pedigree being a youth international and coming from a hugely respected club such as Wolves and it’s important to us we have the option to buy at the end as we continue to build the squad.”

🆕 | We are delighted to confirm the signing of Austin Samuels from @Wolves on a season long loan. 🔴 Welcome to Pittodrie @austsamuels9. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 24, 2021

A product of the Wolves Youth Academy, Samuels previously had loan spells at Kidderminster Harriers and Bradford City where he made 14 appearances for the Bantams.

Samuels is the third striker signed by Glass during the summer transfer window having already signed United States international Christian Ramirez from Houston Dynamo and former Livingston attacker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

With pace and quality Glass is confident Samuels will make an immediate impact.

He said: “He offers great pace, energy and quality in the forward areas and we’re looking forward to seeing him impact the group as soon as possible.”