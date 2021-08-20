Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Norman Collie: Former Aberdeen councillor and footballer dies aged 69

By Chris Ferguson
August 20, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Former Aberdeen councillor Norman Collie. .
Former Aberdeen Labour councillor Norman Collie has died aged 69.

He served the Seaton, Tillydrone and Old Aberdeen ward between 2003 and 2011 before standing as an independent.

Norman’s father, Alexander Collie, had  been Lord Provost of Aberdeen between 1980 and 1984.

During his term in office, Norman campaigned for airguns to be made illegal following a number of attacks on cats in the Seaton area.

Norman Collie during his time as a councillor.

In his youth, Norman was a talented football player. He played for Aberdeen schools’ select and was offered a trial by Celtic.

Norman’s daughter, Linda, said her grandfather did not want her father to travel so far away so he settled for playing in the North-east.

He played junior football with Banks O’ Dee before moving to the Highland League and playing for Lossiemouth, Rothes and Buckie, before returning to junior football with Muggiemoss. His nickname was Nippy Collie.

Norman Donald Collie was born in Torry to baker Alexander Collie and his wife Elizabeth (Betty).

Norman’s father, then Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Alexander Collie, with the Queen on a visit to the city in 1983.

He was educated at Walker Road Primary School and then Torry Academy.

When Norman left school, he started work as a clerk with the Isaac Spencer animal feed company where he met his first wife Alison. The coupled later divorced.

In 1974, Norman began working as a janitor at St Paul’s Street School before moving on to Aberdeen School for the Deaf, Aberdeen Technical College and then finishing at Sunnybank School.

Norman married his second wife, Grace, in 1993.

After he retired from local authority employment, Noman worked for Falcon Coaches driving school buses.

Liverpool passion

When he was a child, his father took him to Anfield to watch Liverpool and the club became a lifelong passion of Norman’s.

He attended matches at Anfield throughout his life and also travelled to Old Trafford to watch his team play Manchester United.

However, he also took a keen interest in Aberdeen FC.

Norman’s daughter, Linda, said her father’s funeral will have a Liverpool FC theme.

Mourners at Aberdeen crematorium have been asked to wear red and there will be red and white flowers.

You’ll Never Walk Alone, the anthem of Liverpool supporters, will be played during the service and there will be a plaque on the front of his coffin with the first verse of the song.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

