Norman Collie: Former Aberdeen councillor and footballer dies aged 69

Former Aberdeen Labour councillor Norman Collie has died aged 69.

He served the Seaton, Tillydrone and Old Aberdeen ward between 2003 and 2011 before standing as an independent.

Norman’s father, Alexander Collie, had been Lord Provost of Aberdeen between 1980 and 1984.

During his term in office, Norman campaigned for airguns to be made illegal following a number of attacks on cats in the Seaton area.

In his youth, Norman was a talented football player. He played for Aberdeen schools’ select and was offered a trial by Celtic.

Norman’s daughter, Linda, said her grandfather did not want her father to travel so far away so he settled for playing in the North-east.

He played junior football with Banks O’ Dee before moving to the Highland League and playing for Lossiemouth, Rothes and Buckie, before returning to junior football with Muggiemoss. His nickname was Nippy Collie.

Norman Donald Collie was born in Torry to baker Alexander Collie and his wife Elizabeth (Betty).

He was educated at Walker Road Primary School and then Torry Academy.

When Norman left school, he started work as a clerk with the Isaac Spencer animal feed company where he met his first wife Alison. The coupled later divorced.

In 1974, Norman began working as a janitor at St Paul’s Street School before moving on to Aberdeen School for the Deaf, Aberdeen Technical College and then finishing at Sunnybank School.

Norman married his second wife, Grace, in 1993.

After he retired from local authority employment, Noman worked for Falcon Coaches driving school buses.

Liverpool passion

When he was a child, his father took him to Anfield to watch Liverpool and the club became a lifelong passion of Norman’s.

He attended matches at Anfield throughout his life and also travelled to Old Trafford to watch his team play Manchester United.

However, he also took a keen interest in Aberdeen FC.

Norman’s daughter, Linda, said her father’s funeral will have a Liverpool FC theme.

Mourners at Aberdeen crematorium have been asked to wear red and there will be red and white flowers.

You’ll Never Walk Alone, the anthem of Liverpool supporters, will be played during the service and there will be a plaque on the front of his coffin with the first verse of the song.

