Aberdeen transfer target Martin Boyle signs new Hibs deal until 2024

Aberdeen transfer target Martin Boyle today signed a new Hibs deal tying him to the Easter Road club until summer 2024.

Boyle put pen to paper on a new contract just days after Hibs rejected a £500,000 bid from Aberdeen for the winger.

The 28-year-old had a clause in his contract where he was free to speak to interested clubs if they bid £500,000.

Crucially, that clause did not apply to Scottish clubs.

Hibs immediately rebuffed the Reds offer for a player they view as key to manager Jack Ross’ long-term bid for success.

Securing him so soon after the bid from Aberdeen, one of their main rivals, was rejected is clearly a statement of intent from the Easter Road club.

Boyle insists he signed the new deal because he is settled at Hibs and wants to win trophies.

He said: “It’s a great feeling to agree a new deal at a football club that means a lot to me and my family.

“I think everyone can see how much I’m enjoying it here and how my own game is benefitting from that.

“As a team we’re always looking to improve and that’s key for me.

“Everyone can see the desire from the club, the players, and the management staff to progress and challenge for trophies and European football; that excites me and that’s where I want to be.

“If we keep working hard, then hopefully we will be able to create more highs than the ones we’ve already had.”

Hibs manager hails Boyle’s impact

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass had pinpointed Boyle as a player who could bring an extra dimension to his attack.

Boyle can play on the right of midfield, the right of an attacking three or as a striker, and netted 15 goals last season and pitched in with 13 assists.

The Australia international has already scored five goals in the opening seven games this season.

Boyle was also recently one of four players nominated for Australia’s PFA Player of the Year award.

Manager Ross hailed Boyle as one of the best players in the Premiership.

Ross said: “Last season, his numbers for goals and assists were outstanding, and he’s started exactly the same this season as well.

“You can tell he’s feeling good and he’s right at it.

“For me, he’s as good as anyone in this country in his position, and long may it continue, because he’s a major asset for us.

“He’s also a really good character, brings energy to the club every day, and works really hard for the team.

“He’s a player of real quality and a really good person for us to have at this football club.

“I’ve had long conversations with our new CEO Ben Kensell about building something here and he has been hugely supportive in aiming to keep our best players at the club.”

Hibs building for the future with Boyle

Hibs Sporting director Graeme Mathie insists it is vital the club retain their best players, such as Boyle.

Mathie said: “It’s really important for us to have sustained success and to build on last season and to do that we have to keep our best players at the club; that’s why we’re delighted to keep Martin with us.

“Martin has been terrific for us over the last 18 months, and you can see how much he flourishes in this system.

“I’m looking forward to many special performances from him, and the team, in the future.”