Starting primary school in Aberdeen: These boys are ‘raring to go’

By David Proctor
August 17, 2021, 12:19 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Callum Woods is "more than ready" to start school.

Starting primary school in Aberdeen was the mission for two little boys from Northfield.

Four-year-old Callum Woods and Shay Paterson, five, are in the same class in primary one at Heathryburn School in Northfield.

They will be part-time for the first few weeks before switching to full-time school on September 1.

Callum is excited to start at the Howes Road school after finishing nursery last week.

His mum Jennifer O’ Neill, 35, said her son is ready to start school despite not turning five until December, making him one of the younger new starts.

Jennifer said: “He’s raring to go.  He loves reading and has seen the school library on a Zoom call and said it was ‘the biggest school I’ve ever seen’.

“He can count right up to 20 and he is so good with numbers.  Callum is more than ready for school and he is a happy, cheery wee boy.

“Callum might start off in his shell at first but he is very good at making friends.  I’ll just be worried but I’m sure he’ll be fine.

“He was born with a cleft lip and palate but had both operations to fix it by the time he was one.

“It made things like feeding and weaning difficult but since the surgery, he has come on leaps and bounds.”

Jennifer O’ Neill and her son Callum Woods.

Nerves kick in as Callum’s big day arrives

Callum started his first day in primary one shortly after lunchtime and was excited to get going.

His mum Jennifer said emotions were running high as her son walked off with his teacher to start his formal education

Jennifer said: “He’s hyper and excited as he waited to go in.

“He said ‘I can’t wait’ as he was dying to get into his class with the other boys and girls and see his teacher.

“As much as he was eager to go in just before the teacher took the class in he had a slight bubble but the teacher took his hand and spoke with him and he was then fine going into the school.

“My eyes filled up as he got upset as I could sense he was that little bit nervous.”

Callum with his mum Jennifer moments before he joined his class.

Shay Paterson already has links with Heathryburn School having attended its nursery and also his older sister is in primary four.

The five-year-old, who recently attended his first Aberdeen football match,  is “excited” about getting going after deferring for a year.

Shay’s mum Stephanie said she is a little “nervous” for Shay but thinks he will not worry too much about taking his first steps into formal education.

She said: “He is really excited. His sister Ellie goes to the same school so it is good he has her to go to as well.

Stephanie and Shay Paterson.

“I am nervous for him going to school because he is a sensitive soul.  I think we will worry more he will.

“He does football training on Friday nights was at his first Aberdeen game with his and they won. He loves drawing and being outside on his bike with his friends.

“I am happy for the kids to get back to normal and see all of their friends at school.”

No looking back for Shay as he joins primary one

Shay Paterson began at Heathryburn School in Aberdeen.

Shay’s mum Stephanie said she was “relieved” that her son was so happy to join his classmates on day one starting primary school in Aberdeen.

She said: “He didn’t even bother to look back at us.  He was even trying to get into the class before it opened.

“He was so excited to see his friends before he went because they are in another class.

“It is a relief that he was so happy to go in because I know he wasn’t anxious.”

