‘She only sweeps the floors’: Excuses given by employers refusing to pay minimum wage revealed

HMRC have revealed the most cruel excuses from employers who refused to pay their staff the legal minimum wage.
By Kirstin Tait
August 17, 2021, 11:21 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) say that while the vast majority of employers pay their staff at least the national minimum wage, some have swindled their employees in the most absurd ways.

Last year HMRC recovered more than £16 million in pay which was missing from 155,000 pay packets across the country.

It meant more than £14 million was issued in hefty fines to employers who failed to pay the legal minimum.

The government department have now revealed the excuses given to them by businesses who flouted the law:

“She does not deserve the National Minimum Wage because she only makes the teas and sweeps the floors.”

“The employee was not a good worker, so I did not think they deserved to be paid the National Minimum Wage.”

“My accountant and I speak a different language – he does not understand me, and that is why he does not pay my workers the correct wages.

“My employee is still learning so they are not entitled to the National Minimum Wage.”

“It is part of UK culture not to pay young workers for the first three months as they have to prove their ‘worth’ first.”

“The National Minimum Wage does not apply to my business.”

“I have got an agreement with my workers that I will not pay them the National Minimum Wage; they understand, and they even signed a contract to this effect.”

“I thought it was okay to pay young workers below the National Minimum Wage as they are not British and therefore do not have the right to be paid it.”

“My workers like to think of themselves as being self-employed and the National Minimum Wage does not apply to people who work for themselves.”

“My workers are often just on standby when there are no customers in the shop; I only pay them for when they are actually serving someone.”

HMRC will take action

Steve Timewell, director individuals and small business compliance at HMRC said: “Being underpaid is no joke for workers, so we always apply the law and take action. Workers cannot be asked or told to sign-away their rights.

“We are making sure that workers are being paid what they are entitled to and, as the economy reopens, reminding employers of the rules and the help that is available to them.

“HMRC reviews every complaint made about the minimum wage, so if you think you are being short-changed, or are a business that is unsure of the rules or needs help to get things right, get in touch and we will help you.

“But any employer deliberately or unapologetically underpaying their staff will face hefty fines and other enforcement action.”

Current national minimum wage

  • £8.91 – Age 23 or over (national living wage)
  • £8.36 – Age 21 to 22
  • £6.56 – Age 18 to 20
  • £4.62 – Age under 18
  • £4.30 – Apprentice.

