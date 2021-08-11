Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Breidablik boss warns the Pittodrie crowd will not intimidate his players, only inspire them against Aberdeen

By Sean Wallace
August 11, 2021, 9:30 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Breidablik manager Óskar Hrafn Þorvaldsson during the Europa Conference League Third qualifying round match with Aberdeen.
Breidablik manager Óskar Hrafn Þorvaldsson during the Europa Conference League Third qualifying round match with Aberdeen.

Breidablik boss Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson has warned a raucous Pittodrie will only fire up his side to end Aberdeen’s Euro dream, not intimidate them.

The Red Army are set to pack out Pittodrie for the third qualifying round second leg with the stadium at full operating capacity for the first time since March 2020.

The Red Shed is sold out and 13,000 tickets had been snapped up by the eve of the Euro clash.

Aberdeen hold a 3-2 advantage from the first leg but the defiant Breidablik boss insists the Red Army will not be an added advantage.

Christian Ramirez celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Breidablik.

Breidablik silenced 6,015 Austria Vienna supporters in the previous round when holding them to a 1-1 draw in Austria before registering a 2-1 win in Iceland.

Thorvaldsson said: “Vienna away was a brilliant result but unfortunately we don’t get anything for that now.

“We played well in Vienna and managed to feed off the energy of the home spectators there.

“The players really used that energy to perform even better than they had before.

“In terms of what we can learn from that game when going up against, I am not going to say hostile, but the home crowd and the energy that they will provide.

“We can manage to hang onto that and use it to our advantage.

“Every game has its own life and the last round against Vienna gave us confidence we can compete with really good teams in Europe on level terms.

“Aberdeen are really strong but we wouldn’t be here if we didn’t think we could win the game.”

No room for mistakes for Icelanders

Breidablik were left shell shocked in the first leg in Iceland when Aberdeen raced into a two goal lead after just 11 minutes.

They regrouped and hit back to level going into the break.

A second half goal from Christian Ramirez, the United States international striker’s second of the game, gave the Dons a 3-2 advantage in the return.

Breidablik secured a 3-1 league win away at Stjarnan on Monday leaving little time to recover before the clash with the Dons.

Funso Ojo celebrates with Christian Ramirez against Breidablik.

Thorvaldsson took his team through a training session on the Pittodrie pitch on the eve of the second leg and accepts it will take their best performance of the season to progress to the play-off round.

He said: “We can beat them definitely but having said that we have to be at our absolute best.

“We have to play and perform better than we have all season and cannot really make any mistakes.

“We really need a brilliant team performance if we are to get through but we have to believe.”

Breidablik captain returns to Pittodrie

Captain Hoskuldur Gunnlaugsson, 26, will return to Pittodrie having played at the ground for Iceland U21’s in a 0-0 draw with Scotland in a European U21 Championship qualifier in 2016.

He also backed the Icelanders to be energised by the atmosphere of a large crowd.

Now an Icelandic senior international, midfielder Gunnlaugsson said: “The crowd will give us more of a boost.

“We need to just take it as a good thing as we have been playing in Iceland with some regulations with crowds.

“Obviously in Iceland we do not have as big crowds as in Scotland.

“Having a big crowd will be a positive experience and we are looking forward to it.”

