More than 1,000 people test positive for Covid across Scotland in 24-hour period

More than 1,000 people across Scotland have tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hours, today’s figures show.

The Scottish Government data confirms 1,032 new cases – up by 181 on Monday, when the remaining restrictions were lifted.

Despite this rise, the number of people in hospital with the virus continues to fall, with 352 people currently receiving care. Those in intensive care have also declined, to 40.

Of the 1,032 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the majority were in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian.

Coronavirus restrictions were eased across the country on Monday, August 9.

It remains to be seen what impact this will have on case rates and hospital admissions.

Regional figures

NHS Grampian recorded the fourth highest number of new cases, with 84.

The number of people in the region who are in hospital with coronavirus has fallen since yesterday, and now sits at 36.

Of those in hospital, five people currently require intensive care treatment.

Vaccinations

In the last 24 hours people have continued to receive both their first and second doses of the vaccine.

This has brought the total number of people who have had their first dose to 4,029,479.

The number of people who have received both doses is now 3,357,803.

Walk-in vaccination centres are now in place across all health boards for people to get either their first or second dose.

The required time period between doses is eight weeks.