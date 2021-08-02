Aberdeen school celebrates after exam results among best in world

An Aberdeen school is celebrating after its students proved to be among the best in the world.

International School Aberdeen (ISA) students’ outstanding exam results beat worldwide grade point averages.

Students also secured a 100% pass rate.

The International Baccalaureate (IB) has published this year’s exam results for the IB Diploma Programme.

These show the average points per ISA student is 38 – the worldwide average typically sits between 29 and 30 points.

More than 170,000 students across the world received their IB results this month.

The newly published results, which are from the May 2021 exam session, also reveal that two ISA students earned 45 points.

This is the maximum possible score for the diploma.

Three students scored 44 points.

ISA students are ‘truly outstanding’

ISA’s head of school Nick Little said: “The achievements of our new IB graduates are truly outstanding.

“We are incredibly proud of how hard they have all worked during a difficult year for teachers and students alike.

“The fact that we have three students scoring 44 points and two achieving 45 points is a fantastic result, and a testament to the commitment of our students and the dedication of our teaching staff.

“While we are immensely proud of our students achieving high scores, we are full of pride for each one of our students.”

The IB is a pre-university qualification highly regarded by universities in the UK and around the world.

One student off to Oxford

The ISA students had further cause for celebration, as one of them gained a place at Oxford University.

Scott Scoular, 17, will begin studying Jurisprudence at Lincoln College, Oxford, in September.

He said: “The IB is challenging and diverse and it has kept me motivated to continue learning.

“It has prepared me for the next step in my academic career, and I am grateful for the opportunity to develop a range of skills needed for university.”

Jennifer Grogan is co-ordinator of the IB Diploma Programme at ISA.

“We are thrilled with this year’s results,” she said.

“To be able to help our students thrive and set the foundations for successful future careers makes all the months of uncertainty and hard work entirely worth it.”

The successful IB exam results come just weeks after ISA, which is Scotland’s first international school, announced it had reached the finals of the 2021 Independent Schools of the Year Awards, in the student wellbeing category.

More from the Schools & Family team

Ex-Lord Provost shares his experience of mentoring a young person

Calls to scrap “worrying” council rent charges to out-of-school clubs

What can Scottish schools learn from Finland?