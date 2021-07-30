Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour dedicates EE Aberdeenshire Cup win to his son

Scott Barbour hailed his son Rio as his “lucky charm” after helping Fraserburgh to Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup glory.

The striker scored a stunning second half goal as the Broch came from behind to defeat Formartine United 3-1 at Harlaw Park on Wednesday night to retain the trophy.

After the Buchan outfit’s success, Barbour was able to celebrate with his one-year-old son Rio, who was also at Fraserburgh’s semi-final win over Keith in which Barbour also scored.

Reflecting on his goal, he said: “It was throw-in and it was cut back to me and I managed to get a shot away.

“I’d noticed Ewen (Macdonald, Formartine goalkeeper) was a bit off his line and I was practising that before the game which isn’t something I normally do.

“I was just happy it went in and I was able to celebrate with my son Rio which was brilliant, it doesn’t really get any better than that.

“He’s my lucky my charm so far this season and it was brilliant to have him at the game.

“We might regret having him at the game afterwards because he might not sleep for a while.

“I’m buzzing for everyone, because it’s a great start to the season and it’s a trophy in the bag straightaway.

“We’ve taken Rio to a few games so far, including the semi-final against Keith where I scored as well.

“We’re not going to take him to every game, because he is still a baby – but the medal is for him.”

Relief after goal

Barbour admits he was relieved to hit the net in the second half of the Aberdeenshire Cup final having spurned a couple of first half opportunities.

The former Formartine player hit both the crossbar and a post in the first 45 minutes.

Barbour has now won the Shire Cup on five occasions – four times with Fraserburgh (2012, 2014, 2019 and 2021) and once with Formartine (2017).

He added: “I was relieved to score, because I’d missed a couple of one on ones.

“I’m not great at one on ones and I was chuffed to score the goal I did.

“It was surprising to get the space to do it. After scoring it was weird because it felt like there was only five minutes left – but we still had half an hour to play.

“It’s been a good competition for me, that’s four times with the Broch and once with Formartine.

“It’s a brilliant trophy to win.”

Facing Fort

Tomorrow Fraserburgh are back in action when Fort William visit Bellslea.

The Broch are also hoping for a strong Breedon Highland League campaign and Barbour is keen to avoid any slip-ups against the Lochaber outfit.

He also has a personal target to aim for. His Aberdeenshire Cup final goal took him to a 168 for Fraserburgh and makes him joint-third highest goalscorer in the club’s history alongside Graham Johnston.

He said: “Our focus is on the Fort William game now, we don’t want to slip up in that game.

“I’m now joint-third top goalscorer in the history of Fraserburgh so hopefully I can move third on my own in this game.

“Graham was an inspiration to me really, I played with him when I was younger and he’s a Broch legend.

“But being level with him hopefully I can get ahead of him.”