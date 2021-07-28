Regional breakdown: Positive Covid-19 cases in Grampian continue to fall

Positive coronavirus cases continue to fall in the region as NHS Grampian reaches their sixth day of less than 100 positive cases.

The health board reported 81 new cases, with 45 in Aberdeen City, 28 in Aberdeenshire and just 8 in Moray.

It is a slight rise on figures in the city as yesterdays statistics showed just 36 new cases.

Across Scotland

The latest government data also shows a total of 1,179 new Covid cases have been reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

However, Public Health Scotland say today’s figures will include a small number of tests notified between 12:00am and 5:15am on 27 July that would have been reported in yesterday’s daily figures.

They say it is due to the transition to a new reporting schedule including cases up to 12am on the day of reporting but have assured the public there is no double counting in the cumulative totals reported today.

Today’s statistics show a further decrease in the daily test positivity rate, making it the lowest positivity rate since June 19 for the second day in a row.

The government reported that of 28,268 new tests for Covid-19 across Scotland just 4.8% were positive.

Nine new deaths of people testing positive for the virus have been recorded in Scotland – none of which were recorded in our region.

The number of people currently in hospital with recently confirmed Covid has risen slightly to 474, while 63 people are in intensive care.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the vaccination roll-out, 4,002,903 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 3,125,690 have also received their second.