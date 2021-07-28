Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Regional breakdown: Positive Covid-19 cases in Grampian continue to fall

Positive coronavirus cases continue to fall in the region as NHS Grampian reaches their sixth day of less than 100 positive cases.
By Kirstin Tait
July 28, 2021, 1:50 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Photo of Kirstin Tait
A nurse holds a bottle of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Some children over 12 are to be offered the jab.
A nurse holds a bottle of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Positive coronavirus cases continue to fall in the region as NHS Grampian reaches their sixth day of less than 100 positive cases.

The health board reported 81 new cases, with 45 in Aberdeen City, 28 in Aberdeenshire and just 8 in Moray.

It is a slight rise on figures in the city as yesterdays statistics showed just 36 new cases.

Across Scotland

The latest government data also shows a total of 1,179 new Covid cases have been reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

However, Public Health Scotland say today’s figures will include a small number of tests notified between 12:00am and 5:15am on 27 July that would have been reported in yesterday’s daily figures.

They say it is due to the transition to a new reporting schedule including cases up to 12am on the day of reporting but have assured the public there is no double counting in the cumulative totals reported today.

Today’s statistics show a further decrease in the daily test positivity rate, making it the lowest positivity rate since June 19 for the second day in a row.

The government reported that of 28,268 new tests for Covid-19 across Scotland just 4.8% were positive.

Nine new deaths of people testing positive for the virus have been recorded in Scotland – none of which were recorded in our region.

The number of people currently in hospital with recently confirmed Covid has risen slightly to 474, while 63 people are in intensive care.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the vaccination roll-out, 4,002,903 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 3,125,690 have also received their second.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal